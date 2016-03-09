Welcome Home the Eternal Beauty of Italian Gardens

While a few planters may be enough for small gardens and balconies, designing a large outdoor space involves much more planning and effort. Gardens can be landscaped both formally and informally depending on your style preference. Gardens are seen as an extension of the interiors, and hence should always coordinate with the latter. Formal gardens are well suited for classic style interiors, while informal gardens are better paired with contemporary style interiors. Another factor to keep in mind while styling your garden is the amount of maintenance it requires. Formal gardens require a lot of attention, while informal gardens are less demanding.

Gardens can also be classified on the basis of the geographical region they originated from, such as Chinese gardens, Persian Gardens, Italian Gardens and English gardens. Each of these gardens has their own typical characteristics. While a Chinese garden is not meant to be seen as a whole and presents the visitor with framed glimpses of a scene, English gardens are known for their expansive lush lawns. And Italian gardens are renowned for their use of proportion and symmetry. Today, we will offer you some tips and tricks for growing Italian gardens, which are sure to make your neighbours go green with envy!