A contemporary home with a surprising twist

House Köln Junkersdorf, the brain child of Corneille Uedingslohmann Architects, combines the symmetry of modern architecture and the elements of contemporary style. A stunning structure, this German home beautifully blends together two styles to create something unique. With various elements like wood, glass, and stone combined beautifully, the home is not only visually appealing but also resonates a star quality with its interiors.

Set in the middle of the suburbs, this home stands out with its design and the implementation of colours. So come along on this tour and experience a slice of modern heaven in this home.