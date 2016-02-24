A contemporary home with a surprising twist

House Köln Junkersdorf, the brain child of Corneille Uedingslohmann Architects, combines the symmetry of modern architecture and the elements of contemporary style. A stunning structure, this German home beautifully blends together two styles to create something unique. With various elements like wood, glass, and stone combined beautifully, the home is not only visually appealing but also resonates a star quality with its interiors.
Set in the middle of the suburbs, this home stands out with its design and the implementation of colours. So come along on this tour and experience a slice of modern heaven in this home.
Small but impressive, this home features a cubist design that's enhanced with elements of glass and stone. A black concrete frame surrounds the glass floor-to-ceiling windows, giving this home a contemporary touch. Surrounded by greenery, the house faces a trimmed backyard that also features randomly placed shrubs. Nothing says serenity like waking up to the rays of the sun streaming through the beautiful backyard.
The contrasting combination of light wooden floors and pearl white walls give this home an elegant look. The designers have also incorporated darker tones, like the black grand piano, to give the room an edgy style. A flowing design, the kitchen area of the house seamlessly flows into the dining area and to the relaxation lounge. A floating wooden staircase is fashioned on the side of the house.
The living area or the lounge of the house faces the beautiful green backyard that features deck chairs and lounge chairs. The designers have styled the frame of the windows with a black palette to blend gorgeously with the white walls and wooden floors. The floor-to-ceiling windows further enhance the luxury quotient of this home.
Featuring a minimal design with contemporary interiors, the bathroom spells luxury. Tones of brown, white, and grey enhance the decor of the bathroom. A glass shower with grey tiles face the wide washing area and mirror. The furnishing of the bathroom is minimal, giving the bathroom a spacious look. The designers have also incorporated a built-in storage space in the wall for bathroom essentials.
The tour ends with the stunning bedroom of this home. Featuring floor-to-wall ceilings, the bedroom faces the backyard and provides an incredible view. These windows also allow the inflow of natural light to illuminate the room and enhance the subtle tones of the wood theme. The bedroom also features a freestanding tub near the window for much needed relaxation.