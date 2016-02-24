Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A contemporary home with a surprising twist

Nicole C Nicole C
Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

House Köln Junkersdorf, the brain child of Corneille Uedingslohmann Architects, combines the symmetry of modern architecture and the elements of contemporary style. A stunning structure, this German home beautifully blends together two styles to create something unique. With various elements like wood, glass, and stone combined beautifully, the home is not only visually appealing but also resonates a star quality with its interiors. 

Set in the middle of the suburbs, this home stands out with its design and the implementation of colours. So come along on this tour and experience a slice of modern heaven in this home.

Designed to impress

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern pool
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Small but impressive, this home features a cubist design that's enhanced with elements of glass and stone. A black concrete frame surrounds the glass floor-to-ceiling windows, giving this home a contemporary touch. Surrounded by greenery, the house faces a trimmed backyard that also features randomly placed shrubs. Nothing says serenity like waking up to the rays of the sun streaming through the beautiful backyard.

The incorporation of wood

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern living room
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The contrasting combination of light wooden floors and pearl white walls give this home an elegant look. The designers have also incorporated darker tones, like the black grand piano, to give the room an edgy style. A flowing design, the kitchen area of the house seamlessly flows into the dining area and to the relaxation lounge. A floating wooden staircase is fashioned on the side of the house.

Relaxing in style

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern living room
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The living area or the lounge of the house faces the beautiful green backyard that features deck chairs and lounge chairs. The designers have styled the frame of the windows with a black palette to blend gorgeously with the white walls and wooden floors. The floor-to-ceiling windows further enhance the luxury quotient of this home. Take a look at these porch designs for more ideas.

Bathe in luxury

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern bathroom
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Featuring a minimal design with contemporary interiors, the bathroom spells luxury. Tones of brown, white, and grey enhance the decor of the bathroom. A glass shower with grey tiles face the wide washing area and mirror. The furnishing of the bathroom is minimal, giving the bathroom a spacious look. The designers have also incorporated a built-in storage space in the wall for bathroom essentials. 

Waking up with a view

Wohnhaus Köln Junkersdorf, Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten Modern spa
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten
Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten

The tour ends with the stunning bedroom of this home. Featuring floor-to-wall ceilings, the bedroom faces the backyard and provides an incredible view. These windows also allow the inflow of natural light to illuminate the room and enhance the subtle tones of the wood theme. The bedroom also features a freestanding tub near the window for much needed relaxation. Have a look at this elegant and refreshing apartment for more ideas.

Make your dark room look bright
What did you like the most in this home? Let us know in the comments below.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks