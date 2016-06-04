A modern Pune apartment full of style!

Modernisation has found its way into countless Indian homes and has influenced their decors. By mixing contemporary and classic styles, Indian homes are now garnering attention with their decor combinations. We being today's tour in a modernised Indian apartment based in Pune, Maharashtra by architects Optimystic Designs. The interiors of this home is heavily influenced with contemporary and modern styles with a subtle color palette to enhance the decor.
Simple, stylish, and sophisticated -- these are the words to describe this incredible home in the bustling city of Pune in Maharashtra. Let's being the tour, shall we?
Minimal furnishing, subtle tones and elegant interiors lend the living room of this home a stylish look. The designers have opted for a warm colour palette by designing the space with shades of brown and beige. A dark wooden panel faces the living area of this home. The mellow coloured furnishing is enhanced with brightly coloured cushions and the flowers. The living space features a wide window to allow the inflow of natural light and also sports brilliantly placed ceiling lights for the nights.
The designers have opted for a warm look with the interiors of the bedroom. Shades of brown and beige grace the decor of the bedroom for a cosy and comfortable look. The bedroom also features a decorative wall with three frames to give the space added appeal. An abstract rug further enhances the style of the bedroom.
Fashioned with opulence, this bedroom mixes contemporary and luxury. The designers have fashioned this bedroom in tones of grey, white, and brown for a more stylish look. The abstract decorative wall brings the interiors of the bedroom together and further enhances its style. Wide windows facing an impressive view allow the inflow of natural light. The designers have also incorporated ceiling lights to illuminate the room at night.
The designers have played with several themes in this home, focusing on the minimalist theme for this bedroom. The designers have opted for the similar warm theme but have incorporated a splash of vibrancy with the gorgeous wall painting. The light tiled flooring blends beautifully with the brown furnishing of this bedroom.
The tour of this stunning home ends with the final room. This bedroom takes a different turn with a modern approach in its interiors. The designers have followed a subtle theme but added a twist with yellow lights beneath the wooden panels of the bedroom. A flat screen TV rests on the wooden panel that stretches across the center of the bedroom. The bedroom also features a study desk with storage to keep essentials.
