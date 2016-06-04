A modern Pune apartment full of style!

Modernisation has found its way into countless Indian homes and has influenced their decors. By mixing contemporary and classic styles, Indian homes are now garnering attention with their decor combinations. We being today's tour in a modernised Indian apartment based in Pune, Maharashtra by architects Optimystic Designs. The interiors of this home is heavily influenced with contemporary and modern styles with a subtle color palette to enhance the decor.

Simple, stylish, and sophisticated -- these are the words to describe this incredible home in the bustling city of Pune in Maharashtra. Let's being the tour, shall we?