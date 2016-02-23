Before and after: The stunning makeover of a French home

Every house has the potential to look incredible and astonish people with its architectural beauty. Helene Lamboley Architects, based in Mours Saint Eusèbe, France, channeled her vision into this beautiful French home in Romans-sur-Isère in the Drôme. An architectural masterpiece, the makeover of this house has all the elements of an epic movie -- an unbelievable change and a climatic ending. From a boring structure to a house fit for the stars, this French home stands out with its impressive design.
Today, we tour this beautiful house and immerse ourselves in all its glory. Let's get started with this tour!
Before the designers turned the house into a beautiful structure, the house was plain and boring. The exterior of the house was designed with ordinary colors and stood in an unorganized backyard. The aesthetics of the house were far from pleasing and didn't please the eyes. The exteriors of the house flaunted a weathered down look and the porch sported unmatched furnishing.
Gorgeous and aesthically pleasing, the current view of the house stands to impress. The designers elevated and extended the original structure of the house and turned it into a dream home. Incorporating wooden, glass, and concrete elements, the house is designed with a combination of contemporary and rustic styles. A lush green landscape surrounds the house and adds a tropical element to its design.
Featuring a cubic form, the architects have designed the house with beautiful symmetry. The exterior of the house features a combination of subtle and vibrant shades. The brown of the wooden panels blend gorgeously with the square red frame surrounding the exterior of the home. Wide windows, glass terrace, and a wooden paneled shade above the terrace give this home a distinctive look.
The architects have incorporated a spacious terrace in the house that faces the green landscape and allows the inflow of natural light with the wooden pergola sitting above the terrace. The wood on wood combination of this house exudes a rustic style but with a modern twist. This terrace is the perfect place to throw barbecue parties with family and friends.
We have come to an end of the tour with the final room of this splendid house—the kitchen area. Following the subtle tone theme, the kitchen space is designed with warm shades of brown and beige but further enhanced with black furnishing. The paneled windows and doorway encourages the inflow of natural light to enhance the decor. The kitchen space faces the green landscape the house stands in, allowing for a relaxing dinner or breakfast.
This marks the end of the home tour.