Before and after: The stunning makeover of a French home

Every house has the potential to look incredible and astonish people with its architectural beauty. Helene Lamboley Architects, based in Mours Saint Eusèbe, France, channeled her vision into this beautiful French home in Romans-sur-Isère in the Drôme. An architectural masterpiece, the makeover of this house has all the elements of an epic movie -- an unbelievable change and a climatic ending. From a boring structure to a house fit for the stars, this French home stands out with its impressive design.

Today, we tour this beautiful house and immerse ourselves in all its glory. Let's get started with this tour!