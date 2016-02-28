Your quick fix to an artistic home

Stairs, can be made as interesting and as artistic as one wishes them to. Instead of having the usual rise and landing stair, using just planks of fiber glass or wood gives a modern and contemporary look to the staircase. The wall along the stairs can be used to best advantage with respect to art. One can use the wall along the stairs to display family and kids pictures, or to display souvenirs from the various places that one might have visited. Having concealed lighting on the rise of each stair illuminates the staircase beautifully.

Here are some wall art ideas from Designmint of Bangalore.