Using natural plants in bathroom is a low cost and sustainable solution for a beautiful looking bathroom. The plants add to the beauty, add texture to the room and also act as a natural air purifier. If there is space constraint, keeping small water lily plants on the counter or shelves can add the greenery and if space is no problem, creativity is all you need to add plants as per ones desire.

You can rarely go wrong with indoor plants. This is an ideabook that plant enthusiasts would love.

Bathroom makeover is often held back due to its high usage. But if you are still to move in to your new place or have an option of a second bathroom, do not delay the much needed makeover that your bathroom deserves. The time spent on the makeover will be well worth it ! A refreshing bathroom can help elevate one's mood as well. So burn a soothing aroma in a lamp and enjoy a relaxing bath to start or end your day.