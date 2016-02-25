Make the most of a small balcony

When we think of a balcony, we often imagine a comfortable sofa, with a table where we sit comfortably drinking a coffee with a friend or two. Unfortunately, many small balconies are not large enough to entertain a group of people comfortably. This can be disappointing, although one wonderful solution is custom made furniture. Custom made furniture is made specifically for the location. It is made with the exact proportions in mind, so that it does not waste a single centimetre of space. This is perfect for a small balcony as there is often little space to fit most sized outdoor furniture. This furniture fits into the balcony space perfectly, like custom made furniture. It is easy to see how this kind of furniture can be made specifically to fit in small spaces, like a small balcony.

Having a balcony is a wonderful way to experience nature. No matter what size your balcony is, there are clever ways to make it flexible and functional in order to experience the best of the space. First come up with a design based on the purpose you intend to use it. Then be creative in including all the things you want to fully enjoy the space. Consider using the space on the balustrading, or hanging a hammock instead of chairs. Custom made furniture is another great way to make the most of the space. For more inspiration on great balcony designs see Balcony Inspirations.