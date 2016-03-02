A Guide to adding personality to your home

Dr. Seuss said “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”
So imagine how boring life would be if we were all replicas of each other! The same holds true even for our homes. A personal touch adds warmth to a home and makes it feel welcome. It shows visitors that the owner values creativity and has taken the effort to add his or her unique touch to the interiors.
We certainly don’t want you to have to shell out a bomb for adding personality to your home. Though the sky is the limit, there are inexpensive and subtle ways which will not just add your creativity to your home, but will be easier on your pocket too. Read on for some valuable insights on ways of adding personality to your home, both through cost effective as well as expensive manners.
Before starting, one very important question which we want all readers to reflect on is, “How do YOU want to feel when you enter your home”? Once you take a moment to ponder on this question and arrive at the answer, you are ready to benefit from our smart tips on how to make creative space in your home.
A well ordered space is where every element is in harmony with each other. To have an aesthetically pleasing space do not overcrowd the space, have just the right number of elements. Sometimes just a sofa of the right shape like shown here is enough to bring about a pleasing effect to the space. Add some lights and ceiling decor and you can transform a drab looking space into something wonderful.
This is a one of the best tips for all you book lovers who want to make creative space with a difference, in your homes. Buy a book shelf or get a custom made one, and then proudly display your enviable collection of books. We are certain that your book shelf will occupy the pride of place in your living room. You can even create a mini library corner in your living room with a couple of comfy armchairs and sufficient reading light. Or get floating shelves made for your bedroom, or even bathroom to display your book collection.
Make one wall of your living room your own personal art gallery, and watch your friends and family go green with envy. You can get your or your child’s first painting framed, and make it the centre piece of your personal art gallery. Or take out those old paint brushes, start painting and add your personal arty touches to your home. If you do not have the time to paint, buy some good artworks from professional artists and hang them in your personal art gallery. You may also wish to invest in artworks by world renowned painters or buy that awesome painting from a street seller – the choice is all yours.
Never ever make the mistake of buying mass manufactured home décor products which are devoid of character. When you search so much for that unique dress for yourself, how can you even think of buying mass home décor products? It will take a little time and effort on your part to look for exclusive items that match your budget and preference, but it will be worth all the effort. Patience and hard work is certainly rewarding. Check out these quirky lamps from Lieselotte, supplier of furniture and accessories from Germany. You can also commission an artisan to create personalized furniture or home décor items.
Are you someone who loves to work on your art piece in the comfort of your home? If yes, then go on a shopping expedition to search for that perfect foldable desk which will not just let you comfortably work on your art piece, but will also add character to your home. Scour the flea market or reach out to an elite furniture store, and get the foldable desk which speaks your mind and lets your visitors appreciate your unique and commendable taste.
Multipurpose furniture is the need of the day. With space gradually becoming a premium in urban apartments, people are increasingly opting for multipurpose furniture. So how can you be behind in this? One of the most useful multipurpose furniture which will not take too much of space, is a smart functional shelf which will cater to your reading needs and serve as a study or work station with equal élan.
That is, don’t put everything that you see on the internet or television, into practice. These technologies have made us more aware of trends and general practices being followed all around the world. However, never ever commit the mistake of blindly replicating everything you come across on them. Take time to understand your tastes and preferences, and then add character to your home based on that. This will help your home maintain its own identity and stand apart from a sea of similar looking homes. So gear up and make your home speak volumes about who you are, and who you want to be.
