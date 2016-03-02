A Guide to adding personality to your home

Dr. Seuss said “Why fit in when you were born to stand out?”

So imagine how boring life would be if we were all replicas of each other! The same holds true even for our homes. A personal touch adds warmth to a home and makes it feel welcome. It shows visitors that the owner values creativity and has taken the effort to add his or her unique touch to the interiors.

We certainly don’t want you to have to shell out a bomb for adding personality to your home. Though the sky is the limit, there are inexpensive and subtle ways which will not just add your creativity to your home, but will be easier on your pocket too. Read on for some valuable insights on ways of adding personality to your home, both through cost effective as well as expensive manners.

Before starting, one very important question which we want all readers to reflect on is, “How do YOU want to feel when you enter your home”? Once you take a moment to ponder on this question and arrive at the answer, you are ready to benefit from our smart tips on how to make creative space in your home.