​How Can I Design My Garden According to My Zodiac Sign?

Aquarius runs from January 20 to February 19. These fellows are fiercely independent and so expect this also of their gardens. Easy care plants are the best for the Aquarius garden, consider growing pumpkin, peas and squash. These will be quite happy growing along walkways and along the patio area. Flowers that need plenty of care may not be the best option in an Aquarius garden, consider instead wildflowers that can grow independently. Pisces are imaginative and sensitive, they enjoy colour and creativity. Include plenty of colour around the entire garden; use cucumbers, melons and summer squashes to splash the colour around the garden. Be brave with flowers, include them in every small spot in the garden; use poppies, daisies and marigold.

The Zodiac is thought to affect the way a person lives their lives. They say that the day a person was born can affect their personality. These ancient beliefs were often based on the planets and the way they affected seasons and crops. This can still have an influence on how we garden today. Certain plants will make people happier than others. An organized Capricorn may prefer an ordered tulip garden, while an independent Aquarius would appreciate a less organised wildflower garden. These are just a few ways in which the Zodiac signs can be used to create a garden that is best suited to you. For more inspiration see Have a Beautiful Garden with Minimum Effort.