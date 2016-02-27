​How Can I Design My Garden According to My Zodiac Sign?

Every person has a Zodiac sign, which is said to reveal parts of their personality. These Zodiac signs, or star signs are based on the date that we are born. There are twelve basic Zodiac signs; Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces. Zodiac signs have been around for thousands of years. It is thought that they were based on the weather patterns, season and crops. Complex theories were often not understood by common man in early times, so stories were created to pass this important information down the generations. Many people still believe that zodiac signs still hold vital information about the seasons and the best times to cultivate crops. It is thought that the moon plays a vital part in this. The moon moves through the signs of the zodiac every couple of days, these signs are associated with an element, earth, air, fire or water. Different plants have signs they grow best in. Why not design a garden based on the plants that will grow best when the sun is in your sign. Homify has done the research and found the best gardens for your zodiac sign.
Those born from May 21 to June 20 are Geminis. This Zodiac sign is light and airy. People born under this sign tend to be intellectual and witty. Gemini signals the coming change in the seasons. Those gardeners born under this sign have special skills growing plants that match their style, consider growing dill, calendula, caraway, and parsley. Cancer is the next Zodiac in the calendar. This occupies the dates from June 21 to July 22. This sign is said to be emotional and imaginative. They love to feed and nourish themselves and others. For this reason the Cancerian gardener should consider growing vegetables such as sweet potato, turnips and parsnips. For the flower lovers consider growing flower that fill the garden with a sweet aroma, such as Evening Primrose, Moonflowers and Evening Stock.
An Aries is born between March 21 and April 20. This is the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. People born under the sign of Aries tend to be adventurous, energetic and confident. It is said they like spicy, invigorating plants and food. When making an Aries garden consider using plenty of red; Red bee balm, Poppies and Zinnias. If you prefer to grow food ensure it is spicy, try onions, garlic, leeks, cayenne peppers, and tomatoes. Taurus on the other hand are more practical. Born between April 21 and May 20 they thrive on consistency and stability. Taureans prefer foods that have roots deep in the earth; Carrots, beets, potatoes, and turnips. Being an earth sign Taureans like the closeness to nature and the earth that gardening allows, so most forms of gardening are good for this sign.
Leo runs from July 23 to August 22. They are people who are generous and warm hearted. This is the height of summer in the northern hemisphere, so consider growing things that can be shared with others; artichokes, tomatoes and chillies. Those born under Leo like to make dramatic statements, so fill your garden with large and bold displays of flowers such as Orange Gaillardia, Poppies, Marigolds, and Zinnias. There is no such thing as an overstatement with a Leo. Virgo represents the end of summer, running from August 23 to September 22. A Virgo is a planner and organizer. This Zodiac sign likes to design for the future, so is already thinking about the leaner coming months. Consider growing Potatoes, Corn and Squash. These will often be seen in neat and tidy rows of vegetables and flowers. For more garden ideas see Village Garden.
Libra represents the beginning of Autumn. Librans like romance and beauty, so you will find plenty of flowers in a Libran garden. Colour is always in abundance so find plenty of pansies and nasturtiums as garnish on plates of food served throughout the season. Lilies and roses will also be found in the many flower beds around the entire garden. Practical vegetables are often overlooked for the more attractive appearance of flowers. Scorpio runs from October 23 to November 22. These fellows are determined and passionate. They are strong, and so are attracted to strong plants. Consider Snap Peas or lettuce. Colour also plays and important part so consider growing Tomatoes and Aubergine, if only for the dramatic hues. Try also Exotic Lilies, these will provide a much needed challenge for you in the garden.
Sagittarius is known as the old soul of the Zodiac. They are optimistic and fun loving. If you were born between November 23 and December 21 you are a Sagittarius. They have ambition and think big, so consider Azaleas, Rhododendrons, Giant Sunflowers as well as Beans and Peas that grow up to the giant. This garden will seem to be growing wild, but behind it all will be a mind that has it all planned. Capricorn is the parent of the Zodiac. They are serious and organised So consider a more formal garden with rows of tulips and daffodils. Vegetables are another way to organize the garden. Grow rows of pole beans, radicchio, and cucumbers. These are wonderful ways to create an ordered yet practical functioning garden. For more inspiration see Find the Right Trees for your Garden.
Aquarius runs from January 20 to February 19. These fellows are fiercely independent and so expect this also of their gardens. Easy care plants are the best for the Aquarius garden, consider growing pumpkin, peas and squash. These will be quite happy growing along walkways and along the patio area. Flowers that need plenty of care may not be the best option in an Aquarius garden, consider instead wildflowers that can grow independently. Pisces are imaginative and sensitive, they enjoy colour and creativity. Include plenty of colour around the entire garden; use cucumbers, melons and summer squashes to splash the colour around the garden. Be brave with flowers, include them in every small spot in the garden; use poppies, daisies and marigold.
The Zodiac is thought to affect the way a person lives their lives. They say that the day a person was born can affect their personality. These ancient beliefs were often based on the planets and the way they affected seasons and crops. This can still have an influence on how we garden today. Certain plants will make people happier than others. An organized Capricorn may prefer an ordered tulip garden, while an independent Aquarius would appreciate a less organised wildflower garden. These are just a few ways in which the Zodiac signs can be used to create a garden that is best suited to you. For more inspiration see Have a Beautiful Garden with Minimum Effort.