Modern living redefined

Want to explore something different and innovative in modern architecture? Then join us on this tour of a one roof house designed by MLNP Architects in South Korea. The architecture emphasizes on the spatial arrangement of the interiors. The sectional plans are all under the same roof; but each section is distinctively different from the other. You will also notice both vertical and horizontal layouts simultaneously running through the entire structure.

Modern homes in South Korea flaunt two styles: cool curvatures and sleek designs, which are accommodated even on small land areas. Looking at this house for the first time, it will be hard to believe that there is so much space inside. The barn-like structure does not give away much. For that, you need to take a peek inside…