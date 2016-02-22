A Contemporary and Chic Home for Modern Families

A look at the bathroom will help you realize, how a small space can be transformed into something unique and utilitarian. There is a separate glass-enclosed shower area with a modern hand shower. The space beneath the basin is transformed into a storage unit to arrange all the essentials. White and natural wood tones come together to create a harmonious, calming effect.

As our tour ends, we don’t have any doubt that this house is perfect for ultramodern families who want to unite aesthetics with cutting-edge decor. The abode doesn’t compromise the sense of openness at any time, and there is a serene understanding between nature and architecture. For more ideas, you can also take a look at this ideabook – A Modern Home Full of Elegant Simplicity.