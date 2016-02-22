A Contemporary and Chic Home for Modern Families

Today we will take a tour of Casa V, a house which inspires futuristic living. Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos, architects in Mexico, have cleverly utilized the entire space of the building thereby creating a sprawling effect. Modern homes in Mexico are trying to combine the best of elements with beautiful designs. And because the weather is warm almost all throughout the year, houses also try to create a semblance between thermal balance and ventilation. When you take the first glimpse of the house, you are bound to notice the intelligent use of different materials to achieve a perfect balance in the entire structure. Now let’s take a closer look at some of the most amazing rooms inside the abode.
The impressive facade of Casa V deserves appreciation. A concrete terrace wraps around the house, leading to an open dining area on the right and a beautiful kitchen on the left. The bedrooms are stalled in the upper storey which enhances their privacy. Note how the facade is a blend of steel, glass and smooth concrete. The grey of the concrete is complemented nicely by the tones of the wooden accents. The pool in the centre is flanked by carefully mowed lawns, and is definitely the highlight of this space. And most importantly, all the rooms offer lovely views of the pool.
The staircase leading to the upper storey of the home has a striking feature. It comes with lights at every step, and when they are switched on, a dazzling effect is created. Moreover, the glass guards reflect the lights, and enhance the beauty and grace of the space. Along with glass, light-coloured wood has been predominantly used in this area. Together, they effectively lend an open and spacious look too.
The exuberance of the living space adds life to this house. Comfy white sofas go extremely well with the dark rug and coffee table. The stairway leading to the upper storey, and the living and dining areas have been cleverly separated by walls. Keeping with the trend of open living that the house promotes, the living space spills into the dining area. The walls are bare except for a few photos which add to the charm of the entire zone.
Every house needs a space, which is dedicated to entertainment. The big TV, the large sofa which can easily accommodate many people, and the unassuming low centre table, all contribute to the aura of relaxation. Plus, don’t miss the elegant wooden flooring and the soft carpet which are simple and minimal, but at the same time extremely effective for the entire decor. The glass wall behind the television, adds a notch to the glamour quotient.
When you have an uncluttered kitchen like this with every smart solution ready at hand, who would not like to cook a lovely dinner for the family? The kitchen island in the middle is perfect for cutting, chopping and washing fruits and vegetables. The cupboards are stacked on the wall, at the eye level. The soft green palette used in the kitchen area is soothing for the eye, and complements the greenery outside. A small dining table is set on the deck which acts as an extension of the kitchen. You can enjoy your food in the fresh air and feast your eyes on the lush garden as well. Glass doors open up the kitchen to the garden area, and let the cool breeze in.
A look at the bathroom will help you realize, how a small space can be transformed into something unique and utilitarian. There is a separate glass-enclosed shower area with a modern hand shower. The space beneath the basin is transformed into a storage unit to arrange all the essentials. White and natural wood tones come together to create a harmonious, calming effect.
As our tour ends, we don’t have any doubt that this house is perfect for ultramodern families who want to unite aesthetics with cutting-edge decor. The abode doesn’t compromise the sense of openness at any time, and there is a serene understanding between nature and architecture. For more ideas, you can also take a look at this ideabook – A Modern Home Full of Elegant Simplicity.