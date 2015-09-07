An apartment of modern elegance

This beautiful 1800 sq ft residence in Thane is a perfect combination of flamboyance and elegance put together. Standing pretty in white, this house is a treat to the eyes with a soothing and pleasing touch. The décor of this beautiful residence reinforces that simplicity and is truly an ultimate example of sophistication.
The Living Room of this house screams out loud absolute luxury and tastefulness. The careful choice of keeping the furniture white creates an open and inviting space for guests and visitors. This area gets an edgy, modern and chic touch with the contrasting dark colored woodwork. The white walls lets the art on the wall and other accessories in the room take a center stage. The presence of the Buddha statue in the living room adds an element of serenity and peace in the living area. One can’t miss the use of a simple vase and some flowers to add an overall welcoming feel to this space.
The Living Room extends into a beautifully designed minimalistic dining area. This space defines the old time saying of “less is more”. The placement of this table is such that it faces the big windows which allow the area to be full of bright, sunny and happy vibes. Having one portion of the ceiling textured with wood breaks the monotonous use of white in the living room and at the same time also gives a distinct look to the dining area.
From the entrance itself, one can notice how the space seems clutter-free despite the use of various elements, from art to accessories. The presence of Buddha statues and Ganesha in the room adds a positive vibe to the atmosphere of the living and dining area. The TV partition is a striking element at the entrance. Made of wood and mirror finishing, it exhibits a young yet tasteful character.
The use of bright yellow textured wall paint breaks the continuity of using white in every space. The use of yellow along with dark colored wood work gives this room a warm and cozy feeling. This feeling is further enhanced by long drape curtains; such curtains may be conventional but continue to remain a popular choice for most people. The bedside tables render a simple yet edgy feel to it. Not having very bulky furniture gives this room a simple and organized character.
The kids room follows the overall theme of the residence but with a dash of color and cheerfulness. Wall art is an excellent way of adding visual and aesthetic appeal without using too much space; it also has minimal maintenance issues as opposed to any other form of wall décor. The cupboards in the room add some wonderful, bright hues to the room with a puzzle-like texture and remain the focal point of this little room. Notice the use of roll-up blinds instead of curtains in this room; this epitomizes what we call efficient usage of space!
It is always a wiser idea to invest in a space that you will use in the house rather than making space for the ‘but-ifs’ and the ‘what-ifs’. Having one room as a combination of a guest room as well as a study room is a wonderful idea. A spare room helps to break the monotony of being confined only to one’s bedroom for personal space. The highlight of this room is the use of wall mounted tables and fittings. The wall shelf serves the purpose of keeping books organized and at the same time also acts as a showcase for other accessories. The use of bright blue adds a pinch of color to the room without disrupting the otherwise professional feel of this study.
This wonderfully designed kitchen definitely compliments the luxurious nature of this residence. A big space or a small one, a modular kitchen allows one to be more organized with cooking and storing irrespective of the size of the kitchen. The glossy cabinets for storage and contrasting use of white and dark colored wood make this one, a very modish modular kitchen! This beautiful residence breaks all the barriers about white being a traditional, dull and boring choice for homes.
The unique detailing in every corner of this residence clearly shows how adding a personal element into your space can really add to the overall character of the house. Don’t forget these golden words while designing your own house, don’t customize your space, personalise it!