A spacious home in south India

Selecting and buying a good home is a very difficult and tedious job. Location, space, interiors and decor are some of the most common factors that are considered while buying a home. People look for comfort and also that personal touch or an oomph factor which may appeal them to buy a house. Here is an idea book that will enrich knowhow of the type of decor and interiors one should look upon while buying a house.
Showcased here are interiors by Nimble Interior who have been extending their expertise to modern kitchen, bedrooms, living rooms, contemporary styles and much more..
Bedroom comfort is much sought after zone by anyone. Designing a bedroom is a challenging task since it needs to be personalized to the needs of the family as well individuals to which bedroom belong. This classic bedroom showcases a carpet area in the center with sofas on the side. Designer bed in the center with matching furnishings is adding to the room elegance. Walls reflect geometrical patterns of paints. Portico in the side wall with thoughtful light arrangements is giving mysterious feminist look to interiors. A small altar with minuscule artifacts is adding glamor to room. Bluish tinge on the roof with lights spaced appropriately are enhancing the beauty of the room.
This gorgeous living area seems geared up to throw positive energy through bright yellow decor.Wooden frames and chair done in brown are neutralising the effect of fiery yellow. Wall cabinets supported by beautiful art pieces are adding to the glamorous looks. Big and spacious windows ensure that enough sunlight illuminates the room with natural light. Careful selection of bright color with amalgamation of neutral colours gives much desired harmony to interiors. Wide spaces neatly filled with pillars and porticos are giving rich contemporary yet classic looks. A walled seating arrangement on comfortable sofas ensures comfort for the guests and provides ample space for moving around. Stairs are an important structure to connect the floors. Spacious lobby with designer stairs showcasing railings of different frames and looks create a décor of style and statement.
Kitchen is a place where quite an important amount of time is spent. Designer kitchens have become popular in recent times because of the looks as well as wide range of options available for personalization. Kitchen showcased here is done in a combination shades of cream, white and light brown colors. Chimney, inbuilt cooking range, molded furniture; cupboards are reflecting the mood and elegance of the owner. This kitchen showcases enough storage space which is a must for any kitchen. Washbasins and its faucets are done to match the style of whole kitchen. Two dark brown panels are adding much needed contrast to looks.
Creativity and innovations are need best. This statement holds true for the innovations being introduced in furniture and interiors to save space and reflect a spacious look. This dining area showcases a quite corner of the room being utilized for the dining room and leaving the rest of the area free for leg space and other purpose. Owners love for neutral shade is reflected in this corner of the room also. Combination shades of off white and brown are reflecting chic and elegance.
This lounge area is spacious and is well connected with most part of the house. Interiors reflect a contemporary style with lights placed on the ceiling to illuminate the whole room. Wall mount T V is placed as an accessory along with some more artifacts. Sliding doors with tainted glass pane panel are making the room gorgeous. These are some of the ideas for making a simple home look gorgeous and stunning.
