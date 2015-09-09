A home for multiple moods

Constructing a home is a tedious task. People nowadays prefer to buy a ready made home rather than constructing one. In spite of all this, a home requires continuous maintenance and renovations. There is a need to experiment with the décor, colors, interiors and sometimes modify the basic structural features.

Showcased here is one such project in which a home was renovated to fit into the requirements of an extra living space in three bedrooms, an office space, a swimming pool and an elevator in a 650 square foot area.

Renovating this house in contemporary style amidst a hugely traditional community was a big challenge.This house is a symbol of a growing sensitization towards the ever increasing trend of contemporary style design elements.