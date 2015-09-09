A home for multiple moods

Constructing a home is a tedious task. People nowadays prefer to buy a ready made home rather than constructing one. In spite of all this, a home requires continuous maintenance and renovations. There is a need to experiment with the décor, colors, interiors and sometimes modify the basic structural features.
Showcased here is one such project in which a home was renovated to fit into the requirements of an extra living space in three bedrooms, an office space, a swimming pool and an elevator in a 650 square foot area.
Renovating this house in contemporary style amidst a hugely traditional community was a big challenge.This house is a symbol of a growing sensitization towards the ever increasing trend of contemporary style design elements.
This space is always buzzing with activities as one can easily view a large part of the house standing here. A potential view of the front yard shows the ground floor that houses the car parking and has an office space with an external entry for outsiders. All the basic utility and rooms, namely the living room (double height), dining, kitchen, pooja, utility, powder room, etc. are on the first floor of this beautiful house. It is mostly designed as a vertical zoning.
The project is built upon the idea of providing open spaces in houses with a space crunch. Space is effectively utilized by reducing the use of partitions, using steel for the main structuring of house and putting pre-assembled units in the main entrance area. Two different sections are assembled to give a star shape to highlight the joints of areas which are exposed. Towards the entrance, there's a wide space enough to park a car, sliding gates ensure more space without obstacles, wall sized window glass panes provide a well illuminated look as well as a perfect entrance view to those sitting inside the room.
The space under the stairs is effectively used to develop a reflecting swimming pool. It is a smart lap pool that decreases the room temperature during the day and creates a peaceful ambiance by the sound of water during the night. It lies just above the roof of the balcony.
This floor houses all the bedrooms and therefore has been developed as a multi-functional space. Placed right besides the stairs is a small corridor to provide entry towards the two bedrooms. The space has been optimally used so that when all the connecting doors along the corridor are opened, all rooms unite into a bigger space overlooking into the double height of the living room. Laminated glass is used in the corridors to provide a bright illumination on the second floor.
Most of the structures developed in the house are of steel to provide durability and finishing. With steel, it uses less space and requires less time to build. Also, prefabricated structures are used here. Interiors of all the floors are done in color combinations of white, grey and wood. Grey Italian marble is used for the main access, complimented by exposing grey cement (concrete) treads for stairs. The house showcases laminated wooden flooring mainly in all the bedrooms. The designer Techno Architecture Inc has used tiles, plastered cement and stone pavings for rendering elegance and style.
The entire house is well planned for Eco friendly systems such as LED lights, rainwater harvesting and solar heating. Toughened glass is used extensively for all partitions between the bedrooms and the toilets in order to save space and also bring in more light.