An apartment for every pocket

One often feels conflicted when it comes to designing small spaces on a small budget! A very suitable example of this category is this 3 BHK apartment in the heart of Pune. The smart use of colors, low profile sitting arrangements and open spaces has made this residence an ideal space for a modern-day nuclear family. It also comes with a low-maintenance approach attached to its interiors. This apartment has what one may call a ‘less house, more home’ feel to it.
With just the right amount of woodwork, this living room has a modern look with contrasting wallpaper on the main wall. The television is highlighted with the use of white instead of the conventional wood color. The living room extends into the balcony outside. Extending the inside space is a great trick to make a room look bigger than what it is. This space is styled with evergreen long curtains that touch the floor.
This is how you can make the most of even the least amount of space available to you. If you’re keen enough to revamp your own house, this residence epitomises the fact that no money is less money to style your home.
The kitchen and dining area is usually a great spot for family interaction. An open kitchen setup allows one to cook, eat and talk, all together, in one single space. Especially when you have guests over, such a space allows you to be near your guests and your guests near you. Designed with a wall art of a chef carrying food, the kitchen looks like a chirpy, up-beat place to sit and eat.
Understanding the use of colors is very essential to designing small spaces. One must pick colors that will open up the space and make it seem bigger than it is, rather than the other way round. White is a perfect choice to make your apartment look more spacious, as you can see in this apartment. If you’re a fan of bright colors, you needn’t feel disappointed. Bright colors are an excellent tool to highlight essential spaces. In this room, heavy woodwork has been replaced by intelligent use of frames for the television area, giving it a modern and chic look.
More use of the color red makes this room come alive – adding to the feel of it being a playful space for kids. Bunk beds are the safest bet for the kids room in small spaces. They allow for efficient use of available space. Along with the bed, the other side can be easily converted into a table-chair arrangement for the child to study or read or spend time. The top bunk is a good space to dump all the toys that the child may require; it serves the dual purpose of reducing clutter on the floor and at the same time, being in the reach of the child. The stripes on the main wall in this room team well with the red highlighting on the furniture. Going vertical is a great idea to use up the space from the floor to the ceiling.
The third room in this cozy apartment is a quiet space for relaxing and spending time with oneself. It is a common misconception that interior designing is always an expensive affair, this room proves otherwise. Wall art is a good inexpensive tool to make the room look visually interesting and appealing. Birds flying out of the cage enhance the pensive and thought-provoking feel of this room.
A low profile sitting arrangement with lots of cushions gives this space a comfortable feel. Cabinets in this room have been used to showcase some pottery in a chic, space-efficient fashion.
Replacing curtains with roll-up blinds on the back-wall creates more space for sitting and relaxing. The roll-up blinds are also relatively easier to maintain than long drapes or curtains.
The dim lighting of the dining area gives this space a cozy feeling. It adds to the feel of this place being a space for some quality family dinnertime conversations. There is an open sink or washbasin near the dining area. Such an arrangement helps to avoid guests running into your personal rooms for their basic needs.