An apartment for every pocket

With just the right amount of woodwork, this living room has a modern look with contrasting wallpaper on the main wall. The television is highlighted with the use of white instead of the conventional wood color. The living room extends into the balcony outside. Extending the inside space is a great trick to make a room look bigger than what it is. This space is styled with evergreen long curtains that touch the floor.

This is how you can make the most of even the least amount of space available to you. If you’re keen enough to revamp your own house, this residence epitomises the fact that no money is less money to style your home.