A simple family abode

On the outskirts of the ever-so-busy city of Bangalore lies this beautiful Ghose House. This residence brings to life a combination of modern-day edgy interior designing along with some contemporary wood-work. Ideal for an urban household, the residence is spacious and well-furnished with modern amenities. One does not need a bold wall paint color to create striking interior designs. The simple and elegant use of white color brings in light and peaceful energies into the house.
A family room is a must in every household these days. It’s the one space where all the memories are made. This family room may not be one that you’ve often thought of, it is very unconventional. This area is decorated with very little wooden furniture and just one simple seating arrangement. The placement of musical instruments adds a classic touch to this area.
This house is creatively constructed in a duplex design using wood work. Gone are the days when you’d need a big bulky sofa-set to make your living area seem like one, this space is decorated with a minimalistic and modern seating arrangement next to the staircase. Big windows in this area ensure that the residents never have to wake up to a dull day!
Despite having one’s own personal rooms in a house, one often feels the need for a change in space to enjoy a change in their mindset. A study in the house caters to this need. The study is designed with classic wooden furniture. Such furniture adds a new element to this otherwise urban looking house. The window designing in this room is new-age and edgy but at the same time, it also brings you closer to nature.
Overlooking the family room is a lobby-like space. This area has been especially designed with dim lighting which does not conflict with the home theatre system. This area is designed with a minimalistic wooden cabinet which could also be used as a showcase to accessorize the lobby area.
It is not important that every nook and corner must be heavily decorated for the house to seem complete. Leaving some spaces open can add more character to your home than having too many things at too many places. The white wooden staircase exhibits a flow from one floor of the house to another.
The plants on the front porch of the house add a cheerful feeling to the overall look of the house’s exterior. Plants tend to do more than just beautification; they tend to induce a pleasant welcoming feeling to the residence.
This residence has a contemporary exterior design. With bright white exterior paint, the front view is a clear portrayal of what lies inside those doors, a modern urban household. All in all, the Ghose House sits pretty on this lush corner of Bangalore and is designed to perfection. It breaks all the norms about conventional duplexes yet manages to take care of all the needs of a conventional household. This house is one to be bookmarked for all the modern day interior ideas that one gets by just looking at its pictures!