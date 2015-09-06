A simple family abode

This residence has a contemporary exterior design. With bright white exterior paint, the front view is a clear portrayal of what lies inside those doors, a modern urban household. All in all, the Ghose House sits pretty on this lush corner of Bangalore and is designed to perfection. It breaks all the norms about conventional duplexes yet manages to take care of all the needs of a conventional household. This house is one to be bookmarked for all the modern day interior ideas that one gets by just looking at its pictures!