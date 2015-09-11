10 fantastic ideas to jazz up your Mumbai penthouse

Buying a penthouse in the Mumbai city is an ultimate sign of luxury. But dolling it up is a different ballgame altogether. To enhance its beauty, adhere by the rulebook closely. A penthouse is more spacious and airier than any normal apartment. So what can you do to maximize its effect?
Penthouse means airier, brighter space. So hold on to this positivity in your bedroom also. Keep the wall color clean and soothing. White, cream or beige would be perfect for walls. Put glass-made sliding doors to separate veranda from the bedroom.
Mirrors can transform the look of a smaller space into a bigger one. Hang a beautiful mirror on the wall for the better reflection of light. Putting some fresh flowers in front of it will enhance the result manifold.
From chandeliers to side-lamps, from mood lightings to sconces- the options are limitless for lightings in the drawing room. The lighting should be relaxing, cozy and calm.
Needless to say. the study corner of your penthouse should be distraction free. Why don’t you go for a mosaic wall in monochrome with sparkling pattern? Combine its effect with an interesting piece of wooden chair and a quirky table-lamp!
Create a gorgeous dining corner with neutral color combo. White, earthy tones, beige are some of the luxurious choices. Choose a teak dining table with glass top. A stunning piece of chandelier over it will look magnificent.
The drawing room of your penthouse should be clutter-free. If you have a large-screen television set, then place it in front of your favorite lounge chair or couch but from a healthy distance.
If you have a spacious living room, then you can convert a corner of it to your very own study corner via a partition wall. A reading lamp, a cozy couch and a low-top table will be enough to decorate it.
Pick up 1 contemporary painting and hang it strategically in living room. Keep the sofa color in traditional white and a throw a geometric patterned, rug to break the monotone.
Build wall-to-wall shelves in your living room. The shelves should be in varying heights so that once you place some art objects or books in them, they will look delightfully chic.
If you have a smaller bathroom, then glamorize it by installing backsplash on the wall. An effective lighting will make your bathroom look bigger and brighter.
