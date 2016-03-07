Make your corridor stunning with a small garden!

Having a garden at home doesn’t need to be a luxury for only those who live in bungalows. “There’s no space” is a common excuse for apartment owners, to deprive themselves of the pleasures of having a garden. However, ‘no space’ is too small for a garden. A garden can be designed anywhere; in a parking lot, on the rooftop, against the walls, and even in narrow corridors both inside and outside of a house. Gardens can even be a part of specially designed furniture, such as garden panels on table tops or mass gardens in trays.

Small gardens can be grown in a number of ways. The key to making a small garden work is to use space effectively. When designing such gardens, scale is one of the most important factors. The size of plants should be directly proportional to the size of your garden space. So, avoid bushy plants in narrow corridors. Lighting is another vital factor in designing a successful corridor garden. The type of plants you can introduce will depend on the corridor’s level of exposure to sunlight.