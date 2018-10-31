This modern day pooja room is designed for the taste of individuals who prefer neutral colors and contemporary styles. The transparent glass panel is separating the corner with the rest of the living area in a very stylish manner. Bell hanging from the top is adding to the charm and essence of the room. Minimal artifacts in the altar are making sure that the pace looks clutter free and goes with the essence of serenity and calmness apt for pooja room. Elevated staircase altar is providing enough space to keep the necessary pooja articles. Milky white light from back of the glass is completing the whole look. This place is ideal to be kept anywhere in the room.