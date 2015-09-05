Your browser is out-of-date.

Modern dining room ideas

Nicole C Nicole C
Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern dining room
The dining room plays multiple roles in your home from being a place for dining to having discussions with the family. Every dining room has a story to tell with the conversations and bonding among the members of the family. A place for interaction, the dining room can be designed to blend with the decor of your home or to stand out. 

From minimal to compact to eclectic, the dining room design ideas are endless. Browse through these ideas and get inspired.

The colourful room

loft en madrid, Javier Zamorano Cruz Javier Zamorano Cruz Modern dining room
Fashioned with bursts of bright colours, this dining room creates a vibrant atmosphere for your dining experience. A modern dining table graces the centre of the dining room. The dining room features a red wall and is illuminated with a stunning ceiling light. 

Have a look at Smart Space Architects for home decor ideas. 

The minimal room

Vivienda Unifamiliar en Plottier, Neuquen, Patagonia, Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Chazarreta-Tohus-Almendra Modern dining room
Simple, stylish, and streamlined, the dining room is great for homes with minimalist decors. In hues of white and grey, the dining room faces the living room. It includes a dining table designed in white and black, blending beautifully with the decor of the home. 

The blended room

DEPARTAMENTO EN CUERNAVACA, HO arquitectura de interiores HO arquitectura de interiores Modern dining room
With a dining table similar to the game of chess, the dining room flaunts dual coloured furniture surrounded by pristine white walls. Three stunning wall lights hang above the dining table. A unique design, this dining room is great for homes with contemporary and minimalist homes.

The luxurious room

Apartamento Beiramar FL-2, KARINA KOETZLER arquitetura e interiores KARINA KOETZLER arquitetura e interiores Modern dining room
Exuding luxury, this dining room is sure to add style to your dining experience. With shades of brown and velvet upholstery gracing the dining table, the dining room spells opulence. An exquisite chandelier hangs from the ceiling to irradiate the dining room with its light. This dining room is perfect for homes with contemporary and modern decors.

Take a virtual stroll through this ideabook and browse through the dining table designs.

The joint room

Projeto de Interiores Vila Fanny, Daarna Arquitetura & Interiores Daarna Arquitetura & Interiores Modern dining room
Falling short of space but in need of a dining room? This design is perfect for your home then. With the dining table joined to the kitchen, it gives you the space to cook your food and enjoy it in the same space. Blending with the decor of the kitchen, the dining room has a wooden dining table with white dining chairs.

The compact room

Departamento en Recoleta I, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern dining room
Perfect for those will smaller homes, this dining room is stylish and occupies lesser space in your home. Sporting a cafe layout, the dining room is designed with a four-seater circular table. A light stand and wall light are featured for better illumination while dining. 

A spacious home in south India


