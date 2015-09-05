Modern dining room ideas

The dining room plays multiple roles in your home from being a place for dining to having discussions with the family. Every dining room has a story to tell with the conversations and bonding among the members of the family. A place for interaction, the dining room can be designed to blend with the decor of your home or to stand out.
From minimal to compact to eclectic, the dining room design ideas are endless. Browse through these ideas and get inspired.
Fashioned with bursts of bright colours, this dining room creates a vibrant atmosphere for your dining experience. A modern dining table graces the centre of the dining room. The dining room features a red wall and is illuminated with a stunning ceiling light.
Simple, stylish, and streamlined, the dining room is great for homes with minimalist decors. In hues of white and grey, the dining room faces the living room. It includes a dining table designed in white and black, blending beautifully with the decor of the home.
With a dining table similar to the game of chess, the dining room flaunts dual coloured furniture surrounded by pristine white walls. Three stunning wall lights hang above the dining table. A unique design, this dining room is great for homes with contemporary and minimalist homes.
Exuding luxury, this dining room is sure to add style to your dining experience. With shades of brown and velvet upholstery gracing the dining table, the dining room spells opulence. An exquisite chandelier hangs from the ceiling to irradiate the dining room with its light. This dining room is perfect for homes with contemporary and modern decors.
Falling short of space but in need of a dining room? This design is perfect for your home then. With the dining table joined to the kitchen, it gives you the space to cook your food and enjoy it in the same space. Blending with the decor of the kitchen, the dining room has a wooden dining table with white dining chairs.
Perfect for those will smaller homes, this dining room is stylish and occupies lesser space in your home. Sporting a cafe layout, the dining room is designed with a four-seater circular table. A light stand and wall light are featured for better illumination while dining.