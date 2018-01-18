6 Interesting Ideas for Pooja Room decor

The Conch shell is a very efficient wind instrument that is used to create sound and is a sacred symbol of peace, love, Birth, Life, Resurrection and Good Luck. A very hold instrument this brass piece looks beautiful and is a rare piece. Keeping it in the Pooja room is not just auspicious but also very elegant looking. Said to be one of the attributes of Lord Vishnu (The Preserver God), this instrument brings energy and life into the house and keeps the air pure.

With much a-do we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and love to decorate our houses with the arrival of Lord Ganesha in these days. Why not use different accessories and designs to make the lord happy and shower positive energy into the house. It is a beautiful way of celebrating life, light and presence of God. Have a happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi this year with these beautiful ideas to decorate the house and the pooja rooms!