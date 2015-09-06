Home décor ideas for small apartment

The owner cannot create more space out of an existing apartment but he or she can give the illusion of more space. This is easily achieved by making use of mirrors throughout the apartment. As shown in this design, large mirrors can be used as a part of the living room placed next to the furniture. It would be reflect light from the window and the overhead lamps which would make the room seem bright and airy. This is a huge advantage that one would get with the use of mirrors.

One might think that with small apartments the options for designing and décor are very limited but contrary to this popular notion one can get really creative with small apartments and spaces. It is the perfect opportunity to let the creative juices flowing.