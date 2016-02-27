A-Z about wood stains in your home

Any wooden furniture maker that you ask for tips about wood preservation will advise you to never rub liquid that falls on it as that will force the stain into the wood. Always keep blotting paper at home if you have expensive wood furniture or flooring as then you can easily absorb off the spilled liquid and then gently clean the area with soap and liquid. Be careful with dark wooden items especially when you are using rubbing alcohol as the cleaned surface will become whiter and will stand out.

For more essential tips on preserving your wood furniture and floors and keep them stain free, refer to this informative ideabook.