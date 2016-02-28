A Contemporary Home Full of Creativity

Not every home can truly reflect the passion for art and culture, its owners might have. But the Bansal’s residence is different. It seamlessly blends modern architecture with artistic decor and the beauty of nature. Designed by Studio Ezube, interior architects in Delhi, this abode gives equal priority to aesthetics, functionality and comfort.

As you already know, Delhi is not just the capital of India, but has also witnessed the rise and fall of several empires over ages. The city is a melting pot of different cultures and ideas. On one hand the city’s dwellers are keen on retaining their heritage, and on the other hand, they welcome the boons of progress too. And this will become evident once we begin the tour of the Bansal’s home. So get ready to be wowed by living spaces which reflect varying moods, and have been done up in impressive ways.