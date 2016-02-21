A Delightful home With Oodles of Style

And as you sit in the patio or deck, you will have a bright stretch of green which is soothing and at the same time extremely beautiful. You can have a glimpse of the green from all the rooms both from the upper and lower stories of the house. Among the many pieces of the house, it is definitely the defining piece. There are lights casually splattered on the big lawn, so when evening sets in and the lights are switched on, it creates an ethereal atmosphere.

This entire project has a casual open sense which collaborates with the thoughts of a modern man; one which is flexible and at the same time experimental. It is the thought which translates effortlessly into the decor. If you want more design ideas, here is another house tour to check.