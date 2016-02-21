A Delightful home With Oodles of Style

Today, we take you on a tour of a stunning Berlin home, known as Haus Börger. Though minimalism is at its core, the architects have not compromised on the comfort factor with this project. What makes this house, designed by Berlin-based architects, ARCHITEKTEN SPIEKERMANN, distinctive is its unusual architectural design that flaunts bold jutting lines. Post the unification of the two Germanys, Berlin has seen a spike in demand for luxury homes among its residents. Keeping with the cultural ethos of the city, residents have shown a huge preference of apartments and lofts in art deco buildings. But those who prefer big houses to apartments seek homes in the greener neighbourhoods of Zehlendorf. Looking at this home, it feels as if the house is designed for a big happy family who values aesthetic living as well as modern design. Let’s take a walk shall we?
As you stand in front of the house, the first thing that hits you is the striking-looking facade. The combination of vertical (upper portion) and horizontal lines (lower portion) of the house speaks of innovation. It seems as if the upper portion of the house has been deliberately housed at a different angle to create a jutted effect. Also, there is simplicity about this design. The main door is quite unassuming, and it blends seamlessly with the rest of the design without creating a jerking effect on the eye. Behind the straight-lined architecture of the lower portion, you have a glimpse of the green in the backyard. The colour palette is quite neutral with gray and white being the predominant colours. And the driveway is also built simply, so that cars can be parked without difficulty.
Among the many features of the house, the staircase which connects the lower and upper storeys of the building is quite impressive. A simple charming railing in black adds a contrast to the white stairs. Just below the staircase, one will find a beautiful glass door which leads to the backyard. Potted plants are arranged carefully on a table and just before the glass door to create a sense of style. Also, the bright yellow vases, the blue table and pink pots add a dash of colour to the otherwise monochromatic shade of white. And these are quite nice diversions.
One of the most prominent features of the house is its clever use of space. Its open architecture and clear disregard for separate rooms or lines inside the house shows the owner’s preference for uncluttered space where the eye and the mind have the liberty to roam around. However, to maintain the distinction between living and the dining space, a wall has been cleverly constructed. The dining space has a small table with comfortable chairs. The beautiful hanging light on top provides ample light for the diners. To keep up with the minimalistic decor, a simple painting on the wall has been put up.
The first thing that you notice about this living space is the continuation of the glass wall which is an integral part of the architecture. The combination of walls on one side and the glass windows on the other allows enough light inside the room. The sofa, couch and the table are placed on a wooden floor which cuts through the monochromatic shade of the room. Also, the furniture is placed in a casual manner which gives away the notion of a comfortable setting. The TV on the wall, which separates the living space from the dining space, is an intelligent addition. A camera tripod and a simple light shade add up the glamour quotient of the room. However, it is the plant which contributes to the eco-friendly nature of the room.
And as you sit in the patio or deck, you will have a bright stretch of green which is soothing and at the same time extremely beautiful. You can have a glimpse of the green from all the rooms both from the upper and lower stories of the house. Among the many pieces of the house, it is definitely the defining piece. There are lights casually splattered on the big lawn, so when evening sets in and the lights are switched on, it creates an ethereal atmosphere.
This entire project has a casual open sense which collaborates with the thoughts of a modern man; one which is flexible and at the same time experimental. It is the thought which translates effortlessly into the decor. If you want more design ideas, here is another house tour to check.