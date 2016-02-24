A guide to protect your exterior wood

Once the wood that is exposed outdoors shows signs of deteriorating, the best thing would be to treat it with waterproof glue and exterior finishes. Generally outdoor furniture is sturdily constructed with thick pieces of wood and joints which can endure exposure to the weather. But if the wood is not maintained, it will rot and crack gradually. Chemical treatment of wood can prevent this rotting for decades. Some of the measures that can save wood from rotting are given below:

1) Water repellent: This is an important method widely used to save wood from rotting. A good water repellent can be applied regularly, to prevent water from seeping into the wood. If this is done every year the wood will last longer.

2) Oxygen bleach: Oxygen bleach is largely used on outdoor wood. This is a stain solver, but it can darken certain types of woods, for example redwood turns darker.

3) Sander: A sander can be used after washing the wood well. The wood can be sanded till smooth. A medium aluminium oxide sandpaper can be used as this paper sharpens itself while its being applied.

4) Synthetic resin: After sanding the wood, it should be sealed with pigmented synthetic resin, which is a water repellent. However, it is better not to use an oil-based product. Oil-based sealers attract mildew and algae. And clear sealers will grey rapidly.