Reasons to immediately include a glass block in your home design!

Glass blocks or glass bricks are fascinating architectural elements that you can use to create stunning walls, floors, furniture, and decorations. They are suitable for setting up a well-ventilated, bright, and modern space.The beautiful and versatile glass block is ideal for creating privacy, light, and pattern. With glass blocks, you can easily add privacy to the room without having to sacrifice your privacy as the translucent glass blocks allow light through them, but you can't actually see through it because it provides just enough blurring.

The glass block is reminiscent of the art deco era, as it was hugely popular then. Currently, glass blocks are making a huge comeback. From transparent to tinted, glass blocks inject surprising style into interiors and exteriors alike. Let's check out these 6 glass block blockbusters shall we?