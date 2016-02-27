Reasons to immediately include a glass block in your home design!

Glass blocks or glass bricks are fascinating architectural elements that you can use to create stunning walls, floors, furniture, and decorations. They are suitable for setting up a well-ventilated, bright, and modern space.The beautiful and versatile glass block is ideal for creating privacy, light, and pattern. With glass blocks, you can easily add privacy to the room without having to sacrifice your privacy as the translucent glass blocks allow light through them, but you can't actually see through it because it provides just enough blurring.
The glass block is reminiscent of the art deco era, as it was hugely popular then. Currently, glass blocks are making a huge comeback. From transparent to tinted, glass blocks inject surprising style into interiors and exteriors alike. Let's check out these 6 glass block blockbusters shall we?
There are various uses for glass blocks. One use of it is to divide spaces, in an open plan living design, for example. Using glass blocks, you can separate spaces without having to put a wall between them that will shut out all the natural light. While using glass blocks as a divider, you can also use them as furniture such as shelves and tables. Pictured here, we see a small office space being created out of glass blocks. As you can see here, you can light it up beautifully with a few lights to enhance it's look.
Glass blocks can be used to create a false window with all the privacy which you need. Pictured here, we can see how multi-colored tinted glass blocks have been used to create a false window. The glass blocks add an interesting and edgy art deco/ shabby chic look and style to the living room. The contemporary looking stylish living room pictured here is designed by Creativespace, based in Este Padova, Italy.
Did you know that glass blocks are an excellent solution for thermal and acoustic insulation. Yes, glass blocks keep the heat, coolness, and sound inside the house, without letting it escape as other materials would. They also look really pretty, ecpecially when they have some kind of light shining through them.
Personalise your spaces with glass blocks by stacking them up in a unique way or using them to create your own furniture. Pictured here, we see glass blocks being used to create a dining table.
Glass blocks are ideal for enhancing the contemporary look of your house and adding a surprising touch of glamour too. Here you see fairy lights have been used to light up the dining table, making the glass blocks glow and creating a cosy ambiance.
With glass blocks, now you can make the most of corners you wouldn't have before because they were too dark. Create a new corner for relaxing by stacking up a few glass blocks, or even a bar as pictured here. Corners don't have to be dark anymore with glass blocks as they allow light to penetrate through them.
Glass blocks are very functional, but they are also very aesthetically pleasing. Glass blocks can be used as decorations to beautify your home, and they're really easy to clean and maintain as well. Pictured here, we see the glass blocks being used as a display shelf in a shoe shop. Glass blocks make ideal display shelves as they can be beautifully lit up too.