Colour choices for the flat

Colours are among each and every aspects of life. Nature is the grandest provider of all varieties of shades. Nature marks its presence everywhere and that is proven when noticing colour in every part of daily life. Colour comes to life in clothing, furniture and in a home when painting the walls in the desired tint. Each colour tone has a significance and it will invite a specific type of energy into the room. For example by placing a buoyant red couch in a living room or a library room, it will bring a vibrant splash of colour and passion into the equation. Sometimes only one dab of colour will completely transform room and make it a more lovely space.
Life without colour is a stagnant thing without movement. Since so many shades of paint are available to colour the walls, a careful attention must be paid when deciding which tint will fit in the home. It always comes down to one's personality and the atmosphere that one wishes to bring in. The following inspirations will help anyone seeking to augment their living quarters with lively and beautiful colours.
The sweet enveloping effect of pink is quite charming and inviting. Pink can be romantic and flamboyant at the same time since the slightest change in its intensity will deliver a different feeling. This shade stands for compassion, nurturing and love. It will provide understanding as well the giving and receiving of love. Pink has the passionate red mixed the purity and openness of white. There is something quite caring, intimate and thoughtful about pink.
As shown in the image here, the lovely light pink used on the walls is the perfect environment for someone wanting to come home to a comfortable and caring environment. simply put, this room is sweet and delightful. It opens the door to a calming room where relaxing and enjoying free time is of the most importance. Who wouldn't be overjoyed to the thought of coming home to such a positive and sensitive room? This explains why this shade is used for bedrooms, living rooms and a kid's room. This design has been made possible by U2.
Oh yellow: it is everything but mellow! The colour of the sunrise provides enthusiasm, optimism and intellectual prowess. This shade revives mental faculties and creativity. Even if it is a colour that is one of the lightest in the colour spectrum, it is uplifting and illuminating. This means that, just like the sunlight, it illuminates everything it surrounds. Yellow is a cheerful way to wake up one's senses to start the day the right way. A yellow room will make a person feel like this hopeful hue gives happiness, fun and a cheerful input.
The image shown here is a great way to use the colour yellow in one of the most crucial rooms of the home: the bathroom. It is most likely the first room everyone visits after waking up in the morning. What better way than to prepare oneself for the day in one the most cheery colours? By simply stepping into the room, the paint on the walls imitate a sunrise and the energy for a good day to start. This kind of paint colour is a marvellous way to wake up the mental processes and inquisitiveness that is needed for the day to come.
The ocean is probably the greatest inspiration for the colour blue. It is a shade full of sincerity and calm that represents trust, honesty and loyalty. It inspires peace which is vital when living tough times because it will bring a comforting state to person who needs it most. Blue is also a tint that provides self-confidence and inner security like the sea who is ever-present and confident in its different states.
This kind of shade is perfect for those seeking an environment where direction and mental confidence is needed such as a home office or a kitchen as shown here. The reason for that is that in a kitchen a lot of action takes place and a lot of people are brought together to enjoy a meal. This is when blue has the most benefits because it calms the inhabitants working in the kitchen, therefor permitting the making and preparing of the food to be a more peaceful and enjoyable moment. Blue initiates peace, communication and tranquility as well as reducing stress.
Who doesn't like a walk in the park or to be in a space surrounded with trees and greenery? Green, like its living counterparts that are plants, is a tint that inspires balance and harmony. Like a tree that is flexible and firmly planted into the ground, it is in harmony with its environment by taking the nutrients it requires to survives and giving out oxygen for the planet. Green balances jumpy emotions because it offers perspective and equilibrium between the heart and the mind. This colour is undoubtedly the shade of growth, spring and renewed energy. If someone comes home feeling a bit low or depleted of energy, green is there to re-invigorate.
When stepping into a home such as the one shown in the current picture, there is a sense of coming home to a sanctuary where well-being is of the greatest importance. Green is a relaxing and appeasing colour that can do no harm. The positivity of this room radiates like the lush greenery of a forest. Having a hallway painted into a green shade will restore lost energies and offer an inviting home to come to.
If there is a shade that is associated with higher perceptions and spirituality, it is purple. This colour relates to the imagination and deeper thinking. While being an introspective shade, it permits the person living among it to regroup and gather one's thoughts. Purple has the highest vibrations of the entire colour spectrum because it relates to deeper spirituality. Purple is the joining of the energetic and passionate red with the calm and open blue; together they represent the union of body and soul.
Purple grants access to a higher consciousness but also to a calm and restful state. This kid's bedroom has been coloured with the lovely purple hue which is perfect for inspiring awareness and imagination in the little loved ones. Just like lilac flowers, the colour purple envelops and is a dreamy hue. This shade will offer peace of mind, calmness, imagination, comfort as well as a space to dream and meditate.
Another reminder of the sea can be found within turquoise because it relates to the crystal clear beaches that open up to a turquoise ocean. This kind of colour is representative of friendship and the happiness it provides in a life. A life without friends is a life deprived of an essential element. Turquoise is for enjoying life and laughing among friends. This friendly shade helps with healing wounded hearts and it brings hopefulness for a happy future. With its healing virtues, turquoise will restore balance between emotions and scattered thoughts. By doing so, it provides more stability to let happy times come into one's life. This tint will effortlessly recharge sprits when the times are a bit more stressful and tiresome. Turquoise also has the added benefit of relieving feelings of loneliness. It is a tranquil and peaceful colour while still being a very cheerful one. It will invite a helpful peaceful atmosphere when crucial decisions need to be made or creative spurts are needed because it clears the mind of unnecessary thoughts.