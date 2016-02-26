From large to small: How to move into a smaller apartment

If you are feeling stressed about moving in from a bigger to a smaller apartment, you have come to the right place. Read on! Whatever may be your reasons for doing so, good news is that moving into a smaller apartment has a lot of benefits: you take less time to maintain and clean the house, the less space you have, the less you store, less clutter and hence reduce the chance of misplacing things! Moving in to a smaller apartment can be as enjoyable as reducing a dress size, you just need the right ideas and be a little crafty. Here are few simple but important steps to follow to make the shifting seamless and stress free.
Once the realization comes that you have less space for stuff, a lot of stuff starts to appear not so useful and not so desirable. It is wise to take time out to think ahead and discard the things that are actually not that useful. One thumb rule is to take out the items that have not been in use in the last twelve months, probability is it will not be coming to use in the next twelve either. It is usually during shifting that you realize how much stuff you actually have so much of it was just kept away for years.
Moving in to smaller place has one most basic requirement before you plan the house set up, i.e. measurements. Measuring ahead will let you plan the rooms and the furniture set up in rooms better, and will eliminate the risk of last minute surprises, so you can unload the planned and designated pieces of furniture in appropriate rooms. Measuring the length of windows and doors and getting the curtains altered beforehand shall help ensure your privacy while shifting into a new neighbourhood.
Selling has never been easier, with so many online websites and mobile applications around, however there needs to be time at hand in order to get a good price. If you have been a preserver all your life, and have decided to sell the not so needed stuff, take some time and assess the value of your items by searching similar items online and looking at their prices before setting a price on yours. Moving will be a lot more easier if you have only the stuff that you actually require.
A garage sale for those things you do not need anymore is a perfect idea to get rid of things and also make some money in the bargain. Have a look at these tips for A Perfect Garage Sale.
Organization is always helpful, it helps locate things in less time and makes it easier to access stuff. However while moving to a new place, one does not have a clear idea of exactly which drawer or which cabinet should the items being unpacked go. One quick and easy solution to this problem is to invest in some good looking containers, which you can keep in a set of few in each room and start with adding relevant stuff to each container. This will especially be helpful while moving to a smaller place, since the storage space would also be proportionately lesser, so having pretty containers will act a practically useful decoration.
One thing that will not change much even when you are moving to a smaller apartment is the height of the walls. You can take advantage of the height by dividing it into sections, both horizontally and vertically and storing the less frequently needed stuff towards the top end and more frequent ones in reach. These full length cabinets look great in dining and study areas and are very helpful with lost of storage.
Here are some ideas for Hidden Storage… how awesome is that!
Books, plates, wine bottles to name a few can be taken out from the cabinets and can be decorated on wall shelves in order to create more storage space, which is precious in a small apartment. Bottles of perfumes look great when decorated on shelves in dressing or even bathrooms. Pans, ladles and pots can be hung on the kitchen wall which add to the style and are handy to use too. Get creative with what you can use as decoration and save space in storage.
Moving in a smaller apartment can be as exciting as moving into a larger one, if done right. You will be amazed at the easy and quick maintenance and this will save a lot of time trying to locate a lost item. Innovative storage spaces, foldable and muti-utility furniture, hidden storage are some of the many things that can be easily incorporated in your decor. The smaller the space the lesser the clutter and the simpler the life. Go ahead and simplify !!!