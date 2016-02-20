An Elegant and Refreshing Apartment

Are you keen to explore a 3500 square feet sea-facing apartment which was luxuriously decked in just 27 days? We are sure you are! So join us on a tour of the Sarnaik’s home designed by Studio Vibes, architects in Mumbai, to appreciate the effects of good taste and wealth. Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra and is popularly known as the “City of Dreams” or “Hollywood of India”. It is the birthplace of Indian cinema, and is naturally home to numerous actors. The city is profusely dotted with well-known commercial and educational enterprises too.
Mumbai’s extremely high standard of living, effortlessly shines through this flat we are about to see. The apartment is an interesting medley of different textures and raw materials, such as slate, onyx, bark of trees, sensuous textiles and enchanting lighting. Every room is aesthetically adorned and adequately utilitarian. So read on, to find out more.
The spacious dining area comes with a smart, modern 6-seater dining table and a well stocked bar next to it. The bar counter and the doors exhibit similar finishing, and add elements of visual interest to the space. The wall opposite the bar features a stylish wall panel, which is also the backdrop for the artistic bench placed in front of it. Also, don’t miss the decorative lattice behind the dining table. Lattices were widely used in many old buildings in India, and they still continue to be an intrinsic part of glamorous architecture.
It is hard not to fall in love with a living space which excites and soothes you at the same time. The Sarnaik’s living room makes a stunning fashion statement with its wall decorated with tree rings. The serene head of the Buddha on the coffee table, balances the fierce energy of the wall art depicting a raging bull. The L-shaped sofa is plush, fitted with vibrant cushions, and offers a fantastic spot for chilling with friends.
Even for those who are not too eager about cooking, this kitchen is a dream come true. The entire space has been brilliantly utilised for organizing all appliances, and making room for more than a sufficient number of cabinets. The dark wooden tone of the cabinets catches our eye, against the pristine whiteness of the floor. A chic skylight lets in oodles of sunshine for a natural illumination of the space. And hidden lighting brightens the room during evenings. Make a note of the interesting tiles used for backsplashes.
A cushy rug and satiny curtains draw us inside the simple but tasteful bedroom. The wall behind the bed exhibits a textured finish, and a pair of mellow hanging lamps creates a romantic ambiance. The bed itself gets a playful touch from the bold red and striped cushions. A cosy rattan armchair accompanied by a freestanding lamp, offers a good spot for reading.
Just like the previous bedroom, this bedroom too features dark-toned furniture which nicely complements the light-coloured flooring. The unique plaid-like wallpaper behind the bed is a striking combination of bright yellow and sober grey. The curtains also unite these two hues with a touch of classy sheen. A layer of sheer curtains has been used for allowing natural light inside, during the day. The lamps above the bed are yellow too. And we simply love how the presence of yellow infuses the bedroom’s atmosphere with cheer, optimism and hope.
The large, shaded balcony has been gorgeously furnished for the family to let their hair down after a busy day. Fogged glass and wood have come together to create the railing, which offers privacy from prying neighbours. The flooring is wooden, for a warm rejuvenating feel. A designer sofa cum swing in the far end of the balcony lets you relax, while enjoying the sunset. The rattan sofa set provides ample seating for everyone. And some potted greens and a bunch of bamboos, lend a dash of nature.
So this is where our journey ends. Hopefully, we have been able to inspire you with the beautiful apartment we toured just now. For more ideas, you can take a look at this ideabook – A stylish residence in Andheri, Mumbai.