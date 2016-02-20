An Elegant and Refreshing Apartment

Are you keen to explore a 3500 square feet sea-facing apartment which was luxuriously decked in just 27 days? We are sure you are! So join us on a tour of the Sarnaik’s home designed by Studio Vibes, architects in Mumbai, to appreciate the effects of good taste and wealth. Mumbai is the capital of Maharashtra and is popularly known as the “City of Dreams” or “Hollywood of India”. It is the birthplace of Indian cinema, and is naturally home to numerous actors. The city is profusely dotted with well-known commercial and educational enterprises too.

Mumbai’s extremely high standard of living, effortlessly shines through this flat we are about to see. The apartment is an interesting medley of different textures and raw materials, such as slate, onyx, bark of trees, sensuous textiles and enchanting lighting. Every room is aesthetically adorned and adequately utilitarian. So read on, to find out more.