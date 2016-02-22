Glass bricks provide a way that light can enter a space while providing visual obscuration. They were first invented to be used in manufacturing plants, although became increasingly popular in residential buildings in the 1980s. Glass bricks provide a wonderful way to replace a solid wall with a wall that allows light to pass through it. This can work equally as well for the roof. By simply replacing sections of wall or ceiling with glass bricks will allow an enormous amount of light to enter the room, giving it another dimension of lightness and brightness. This space is a great example. The basement of this house was renovated to allow extra living space, however it was very dark. The architect suggested using glass bricks to allow light to filter through the ceiling. This is a wonderful way to increase the light in your house.

It is during the dark, wet and cold months of winter that we look around our homes and consider how we can bring more light into our homes. Lightening and brightening our homes is easier than we think, and does not have to cost a fortune. There are many simple things we can do to bring more light into our homes. It may be as simple as changing the window coverings, painting our spaces white or putting mirrors in strategic locations. These are great ways to increase the natural light in your home. For more ideas see A HomeFilled with Light.