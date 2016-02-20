Secret Advice When Looking for a Flat on the Internet

Now that you have done the hard work of finding your dream flat, the real challenge begins, negotiating the contract. Contracts are notoriously difficult for the average person to understand. They include all sorts of legal terms that seem to be there only to confuse and frustrate. In these circumstances it may be best to seek advice from a legal expert. However if you are considering dealing with this yourself, be aware that contracts can be long, convoluted and confusing. There are often hidden clauses in the writing, so be careful to read between the lines. Read the contract once, highlight any words and terms you do not understand, look up these words, then read the contract again. If there is anything you don’t agree with contact the agent immediately.

The process of searching for a new flat on the internet can be a wonderfully exciting process or a daunting chore. There are so many things to consider. The flat that initially appeals to you by the photograph accompanying it may be much smaller, or completely different when you view it in reality. Consider all the added costs when deciding on the affordability of a flat. Consider the location, is this somewhere you want to live? Is the price they are asking the correct market price? And be sure the contract does not have any hidden surprises. When this is all done, be sure to enjoy your amazing new flat. For more inspiration see The Magical Before and After Story of a Flat.