Gardening is a relatively inexpensive hobby, however with the cutting-edge gardening equipment available today, it can get quite pricey if you're not careful. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned gardener, buying used gardening equipment can save you a lot of money and get the job done too. Contrary to popular belief, used tools can be just as functional as new tools, and you don't have to sacrifice quality when you're using second hand gardening equipment either. In fact, buying used goods has become quite a trend now as the eco-friendly movement is growing, and buying secondhand stuff is seen as recycling.
Join us in browsing through this idea guide to find out how to save money by buying used gardening equipment. We will also discuss a few tips on where and how to buy used gardening tools. Let's check out these ideas shall we?
Modern times call for modern ways, and modern ways can be quite convenient after all. Buy used gardening equipment from eBay, and you don't even have to leave the comfort of your home to go shopping. Furthermore, you may even be able to get a better deal since there are more options, and the products are on auction.
Before bidding on or buying anything on eBay, read and review the eBay listings in their entirety. Ask the seller questions about the product if the listing is incomplete or does not provide you with all the information you need. Browse through garden designs here on homify to get some new ideas and refreshing inspiration for your own garden at home.
So where can you find used gardening equipment? Well, there are several places to look for them, but you can start with the classified ads in your local newspaper. Look for the farm and garden category, and forget to check the Sunday editions, especially.
Another good tip is to search the websites for eBay Classifieds and Craigslist to find more ads posted by people in your local area. This way you have more product options, and you could possibly find something cheaper. You can also look for secondhand stores in the Yellow Pages directory. If you don't have the book, you can always search online.
Browse yard sales and estate sales to find used gardening equipment. Yard sales are an excellent way to pick up good deals for great prices for anything, and used gardening equipment is no exception. You can usually find some good quality barely used garden equipment for cheap prices at yard sales thanks to people who take up hobbies and choose to discontinue them.
Keep a look out for potting containers and garden tools. You'll be surprised how much cheaper they are in yard sales compared to at the retail store.
Many treasures can be found in a flea market if you look carefully. Flea markets are an ideal place to buy used gardening equipment, and so are secondhand shops. Don't be shy to bargain though, if you don't bargain, then you're missing out on all the fun of a flea market. Make yourself proud by walking home with good deals that will make your gardening dreams come true. The cute little personalised watering can pictured here is designed by Jonny's Sister, based in Yeovil, United Kingdom.
Buying secondhand stuff can save you a lot of money, but make sure you examine the products carefully first before buying them as you want to make sure that they will do their job. Used gardening equipment that doesn't function properly can be a waste of money.
To examine gardening tools for efficiency, verify that the welded parts of equipment such as shovels are sturdy and intact. Also look for signs of heavy flaking or multiple pits on tools. Wooden parts of gardening tools should also be checked for any splitting or damage.
Some used gardening equipment may be a little damaged, or lose its aesthetic appeal, but can still function effectively. Decide if the damage is really going to affect the productivity of the equipment, or if it can be easily fixed. The aesthetics can always be modified. For example, if you buy a wooden container which doesn't look so good, you can always paint over it to beautify it.
Always remember to test the used gardening equipment you're buying. If you're buying a motorised gardening equipment, make sure you turn it on and verify that it works properly first before finalizing the sale. Gardening equipment such as lawn mowers and tillers should always be tested first.
We hope this idea guide has inspired you to not let money stand in the way of your love for gardening. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at Plastic fantastic! Making your garden furniture sparkle.