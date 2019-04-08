Hopping on a flight, taking a train, heading someplace far away – sounds familiar? We all like to travel for pleasure and sometimes we have to travel for work as well. So what makes the jaunt away from home memorable? Finding your own slice of home away from home, your very own Heaven on Earth – that’s what! A comfortable and nicely done up hotel room is what keeps our spirits high after a day spent in meetings and conferences, or sightseeing and shopping. In fact, we have to admit – there have been times when we walk into a hotel suite and wonder why our home can’t look like that!

There have been times in all our lives when we have wondered, ‘how can I get a house like a hotel suite?’ Luxurious, understated and just right – those are the key elements that appeal to all of us, irrespective of the standard of the room. So what brings out our inner décor cravings when we walk into a hotel room and how to achieve the same effect in our very own home sweet home? Well, read on to get inspired by hotel suites and turn your home into heaven on Earth! Your dreams are now made easy by designers like The KariGhars working from Bangalore and the United Kingdom.