Refresh the look of wood!

Wood paneling is often used on walls or even as terrace floors in backyards or gardens. Outdoor wood is usually treated with extra layers of polish and wax so that it can sustain different weather conditions; be it rain, sun or dusty storms. Again regular cleaning is the least that should be done. Cleaning and treatment with water proof paints and varnish needs to be done in order to refresh the panels.

The easiest way to restore and refresh your wood is through cleaning. A dry cloth wipe is good enough for well coated wood. But over the years, the wax or varnish layer on top often attracts dirt and grime. Commercial cleaning agents are your best bet that will cut through the grime. Repainting, re polishing and re coating jobs can either refresh the wood or even change the look of the wood giving it a new life altogether. Recycled wood is a wonderful way of using old wood and turning it into beautiful interior pieces for many more years to come.