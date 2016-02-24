A pergola is both an aesthetically pleasing and a functional part of a house's exteriors. The pergola structure has been used in gardens in Europe for centuries, and is still popular today. It is wonderful piece to add to your garden to enhance the landscape, and to create a shady place to relax. There are various uses for pergolas, and there are also various types of pergolas, so you should inform yourself first. This idea guide features some tips on things to consider before buying a pergola. Some of the issues we will discuss are such as the function, size, style, design, and roofing of pergolas, in addition to other practicalities.

We hope the information you find here will help make your decision on which pergola to buy much easier. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we?