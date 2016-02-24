A pergola is both an aesthetically pleasing and a functional part of a house's exteriors. The pergola structure has been used in gardens in Europe for centuries, and is still popular today. It is wonderful piece to add to your garden to enhance the landscape, and to create a shady place to relax. There are various uses for pergolas, and there are also various types of pergolas, so you should inform yourself first. This idea guide features some tips on things to consider before buying a pergola. Some of the issues we will discuss are such as the function, size, style, design, and roofing of pergolas, in addition to other practicalities.
We hope the information you find here will help make your decision on which pergola to buy much easier. Let's browse through some of these ideas shall we?
Firstly, decide what you intend to use your pergola for. Is it going to be for dining, or is it going to be for sun bathing? If it's for sunbathing, the pergola pictured here would be perfect as it doesn't have any shade. The design of your pergola should be fitting to the function you want it to serve.
Essentially, there are two types of pergolas, pergolas that are freestanding, and ones that are attached. Attached pergolas can be fitted to your house and be used as a porch or patio to create an outdoor area for relaxing or dining. Small freestanding pergolas can be placed right in the middle of the garden if you want, and be used as a trellis to grow vines. Larger pergolas or several of them combined can be used to create beautiful shaded garden walkways. They are ideal for wedding parties as well.
Determine what size pergola you need based on the space you have. Measure the area where you plan to put up your pergola, and decide how much of that space you would like the pergola to take up. For example, if the pergola is meant to be set up at the poolside as pictured here, then you have to be careful to allow enough distance from the pool.
You also need to decide how many people you think will use the pergola at one time as this determines the size of the pergola you need. An over-sized pergola takes up unnecessary space, and can make a space feel crowded. On the other hand, a pergola that is too small may not be able to serve its function properly.
Pergola styles come with four posts or two posts if they're attached to your house. Most pergolas are rectangular or square, but there are some with arched structures and circular ones as well. The style of your pergola should fit your garden settings. An overly extravagant pergola in small garden will look out of place.
The simple yet elegant Mediterranean style pergola pictured here is designed by Cagis, based in Italy.
Pergolas are commonly made from either wood, vinyl, or wrought-iron. Both are durable materials, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. A vinyl pergola doesn't need painting, while a wood pergola needs to be protected. Choose materials that match the overall look of your garden and home. For older homes, traditional materials such as wood work best. However, for modern homes, more up-to-date materials may be more suitable.
Browse through more pergola designs here on homify for added inspiration and new ideas.
Consider your roofing and shading options. Depending on what you anticipate using your pergola for, as well as whether you want it taking additional vegetation, you'll want to think about how close together your rafters should be.
Pictured here, we see an awning like tinted wavy structure that provides ample shade. The vines grown on the pergola can also provide extra shade and even a bit of privacy too.
Accessories for a pergola include lighting, ceiling fans, and awnings. Accessories can add to a pergola's attractiveness and usefulness, but of course they also cost more money. Some accessories such as solar panels require supporting materials, so you should consider what accessories you would like to add to your pergola before deciding where to set it up.
Consider your budget. The purpose for your pergola, its size, its design, and the material used to make it all will have an impact on how much it will cost. So, first decide how much of money you are willing to spend on your pergola, and then try to match that with the pergola you want. We hope you found the information here helpful. We wish you all the best in purchasing your new pergola. For more inspiration and ideas, have a look at the most effective ways to clean water in your pool.