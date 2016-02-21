Save space with hidden storage

If there is a way to hide away a messy home office it is by setting it up in a garderobe. The image shown here is great solution for those seeking to hide away a work space whether it is messy or not. The reason for that is very simple: it disrupts the atmosphere of a room since a home office usually comes with stacks of paper and binders. In the current image, the work space is a designing atelier where fabrics rolls have been cleverly installed to the doors to avoids having them standing in a corner where they could get wrinkled and dirty. This also provides an efficient and organised workspace where it is easy to find what is needed. If the home office is not an atelier, the fabric rolls can be swapped with trays to hold all the necessary apparel for the office. A pinning board and a black board have also be hung on the doors which is perfect for writing down the to-do lists or pinning up reminders and ideas. The working desk has been inserted into the garderobe space with a series of shelves to store binders and books. There is a multitude of storage space made available with the drawer unit. Last but not least, convenient lamps have been installed inside to shed light on it all. When the day and the work is done, one needs only to close the doors and it seems as if nothing was there in the first place.