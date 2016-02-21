Save space with hidden storage

Every room in a home, without exception, requires storage. People need certain objects, clothing and decorative pieces to make a home theirs that will reflect their environment and personality. Surely enough, these belongings cannot just be left strewn across the floor all over the place for everyone to step on. There must be storage options to put them away. There are countless ways to store personal belongings or any other objects.
Furthermore, there are options to create storage that doesn't even look like it could house things to be stored. This is where hidden storages spaces come into play. The best advantage that a hidden storage has is that it is unsuspected and camouflaged with the rest of the room. This comes in handy for spaces or rooms that are small and that don't offer so many visible storage solutions. The following inspirations can be used for every room of the home where efficient organisation and storage is needed.
For a loft space such as the one shown in the present picture, hiding the sink behind doors can be an asset. Firstly, a bookshelf has been mounted to the wall around the sink, then doors were installed in front of it. This is the ideal solution to create a dining room space without immersing the kitchen into it when hosting a dinner party. By simply shutting the doors, the space transforms into a dining room where only the colourful books are seen. The colour choice can be changed to whatever shade is preferred while retaining the cosy effect of a dining room. This inspiration will be useful when needing to use the sink since it is easily accessible. A storage unit such as this one can be built around objects that may hinder the space available and atmosphere of a room. For example, using a retractable bed that can be pushed back to the wall can do wonders in a small bedroom. The space surrounding the retractable bed can then be used with bookshelves to store away personal items.
A kitchen will have cupboards with shelves that are always very helpful. In a kitchen, more storage always equals less headaches because so many things are necessary for preparing and cooking food. One must have space to store spices, sauces and non-perishable foods as well as the pots, pans, dining ware and kitchen apparel such as a microwave, a toaster, a food processor, a juicer or a blender. Once all the shelves are filled, the problem not having any storage left arrises. The image shown here is a brilliant remedy that ever kitchen needs. It is an incredible amount of storage hidden behind what would normally be cupboards and a few shelving units. Trays have been installed to the doors of the cupboards to store herbs and spices. There are also drawers that are made available, as well as many shelves that house the microwave and several items of food. The advantage of such hidden storage is that whenever someone opens these cupboards, they will immediately see the content and they will be able to grab whatever they need instantly without looking through the shelves to try and find what is need for cooking. This design has been made possible by Maple & Gray.
For large or small bathrooms, having bottles, tubes and every necessary items place allover the room can give an over-cluttered appearance. When too many objects stand in a room, they will inevitably crowd the space making it feel like there is no room for movements. Having a less cluttered environment gives a room more breathability and the atmosphere will be more relaxed.
In a bathroom, installing a hidden storage unit to the wall will provide the perfect solution to put away makeup and beauty products. Two mirrors can be installed on a storage unit such as this one: one on the exterior part of the bathroom cupboard and one placed inside. This will be quite helpful when getting ready for the day since the door won't have to be constantly opened and closed to get a glimpse in the mirror. Also, having a mirror in a room will create the illusion of more space which can be of great help in a small room.
The space under the stairs is undeniably an area that should be completely used. Since staircases always have a vacant space under the stairs, installing a storage unit such as the one shown here can be quite helpful and a good organisation tool. Having a shelves underneath the stairs to put away seasonal shoes will save space and time because instead of searching through all the pairs of shoes of the home, the ones that aren't used can be tucked away in this shoe shelving unit. Since staircases are usually placed near the entry door, having easy access to them in the entry is a game changer.
This useful area can also be used to store clothing, books or sports gear. The possibilities are limitless and all that is left to do is to choose what fits a person's lifestyle preferences better. If the staircase at home doesn't come with an included storage unit such a this one, a bookshelf, a buffet or a desk can be placed under the stairs for the same purposes.
If there is a way to hide away a messy home office it is by setting it up in a garderobe. The image shown here is great solution for those seeking to hide away a work space whether it is messy or not. The reason for that is very simple: it disrupts the atmosphere of a room since a home office usually comes with stacks of paper and binders. In the current image, the work space is a designing atelier where fabrics rolls have been cleverly installed to the doors to avoids having them standing in a corner where they could get wrinkled and dirty. This also provides an efficient and organised workspace where it is easy to find what is needed. If the home office is not an atelier, the fabric rolls can be swapped with trays to hold all the necessary apparel for the office. A pinning board and a black board have also be hung on the doors which is perfect for writing down the to-do lists or pinning up reminders and ideas. The working desk has been inserted into the garderobe space with a series of shelves to store binders and books. There is a multitude of storage space made available with the drawer unit. Last but not least, convenient lamps have been installed inside to shed light on it all. When the day and the work is done, one needs only to close the doors and it seems as if nothing was there in the first place.
The space under the bed is usually an area that is forgotten and that accumulates dust. For a bedroom, provides a fantastic way to store a change of sheets, extra blankets, clothes, books or anything that one so wishes. The advantage of this kind of setup is that once the bed is put back in place, it will lock away the content therefor preventing dirt and dust to seep in. The space under a bed is an area that can serve many purposes, an extra mattress can stored there if guest are staying over. This type of bed is ideal for someone that has just moved into their new apartment and that hasn't purchased every necessary piece of furniture because all their things can be stored under the bed. When shopping for a bed having a convenient area to store belongings can be a life saver as well as a great way to avoid too much clutter in the bedroom. Other types of bed that offer storage can be those that have drawers for easy access.