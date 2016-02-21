What does a perfect bathroom need?

A home can never be complete without a bathroom and a well done bathroom helps showcase the home owner’s taste and preferences. The impression an otherwise immaculate home creates can be ruined in an instant when guests enter a shabby washroom. So, a bathroom is no less importance than your living room or kitchen. While the living room helps you relax with your friends and family, a bathroom offers a personal retreat for you.
Hence, there is no reason a bathroom should be overlooked when remodelling the other parts of a home. In fact, people these days often end up consulting interior designers to get the perfect bathroom. They spend hours discussing the various intricacies of bathroom remodelling, and then arrive at a decision which will not just reflect their personality but taste too.
So now you know that your bathroom deserves equal importance during the remodelling of your old home, or while decorating your new home. Today, we will assist you with some common queries that home owners ponder over, while doing up their bathroom.
The above statement is absolutely true. With space being a premium in today’s homes, making the best possible use of every nook and cranny is an idea worth entertaining for bathrooms. Ample storage space in the bathroom helps you to arrange toiletries, towels and other knick knacks efficiently. It also helps your bathroom remain clutter free, and makes it seem larger than it actually is. Rather than crowding the countertop, keep your stuff neatly in cabinets and shelves within easy reach.
A thumb rule here is that the more an item you use, the more easily accessible it should be. Wall mounted bathroom cabinets, over the door hangers, under sink organizers, installing spice racks on the inside of vanity doors, replacing that mirror with a mirrored bathroom cabinet and installing a shelf above the door are some of the ways to maximize storage space.
The eternal question of “Is a bathroom without windows okay?” gives sleepless nights to many. However, don’t fret. We are here to your rescue. It is a myth for sure that a bathroom cannot exist without windows. Though bright, natural light streaming through a bathroom window does make it warm and welcoming; there is no reason for you to start worrying just because your bathroom lacks a window or two.
If possible, go for bathroom remodelling by opting for a skylight so that you are able to enjoy the natural light. Lighting your bathroom well will surely be able to cover the absence of windows or skylights in your bathroom. Ambient lighting, ceiling lighting, cove lighting, daylight corrected globes and light bouncing off the walls and ceilings are just simple and effective use of lighting to make up for the absence of windows in your bathroom. You can also use indoor plants, large mirrors and bright paints on the walls, to balance the lack of windows.
This is also one of the most common dilemmas that people doing up their bathrooms face. Having both a bathtub and a shower in a small bathroom is unrealistic, though it can work well for a large one. If you have to choose between the two, then here is some advice. Even the smallest of bath tubs take up a lot of space. So the thumb rule here is that a small bathroom should have a shower, while a large bathroom can have a tub. A walk in shower with sliding glass doors is great for making a style statement. Just make sure you get that perfect shower curtain.
Just because light colours make a place seem larger, it is not at all necessary to paint your bathroom walls stark white. Rather, you can opt for various other shades like blue, pink, yellow, green and so on. In fact you can opt for choosing different tones of the same shade for different walls of your bathroom. This will give you the chance to play with colours and yet not make your bathroom appear claustrophobic.
Experiment with horizontal lines or vertical lines on the walls to make your bathroom appear wider or taller. However, remember to keep in mind that the tiles and paint should complement each other.
Yes of course! Gone are the days when tiles used to be the sole ingredient of beautiful bathrooms. With growing awareness, wood is making an entry into the most forbidden of places in our homes – the bathroom. From ceilings to accent wall, counter tops or even bathroom flooring – the options for using wood are endless. All you need to do for using wood in your bathroom is to install a fan to prevent the moisture build up. Another important tip is to layer the wood with layers of oil-based polyurethane, or urethane, or boiled linseed oil to lend moisture resistance. Take a look at this bathroom designed by Artek, architects and interior designers from Pune, for inspiration.
No, that is not true at all. A small bathroom can appear large and comfy when designed and furnished cleverly. A tidy bathroom with ample and imaginative lighting and colour scheme will surely enthral your guests and you alike.
See how the washroom pictured above, has room for everything. Inset wall shelves hold decorative jars, vases and more. The sink countertop offers space for organizing toiletries too. Even the space beneath the sink has been creatively utilised for housing small indoor plants. So who wouldn’t find this bathroom inviting and snug?
Feeling inspired now? Make the most of the above mentioned tips to create a bathroom, which is not just a necessity but also your sanctuary. Here is another ideabook, in case you are eager to explore more ideas - The secrets of a stylish modern bathroom.