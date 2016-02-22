A little personality test with home cactus!

According to spiritual leaders and healers people are like varied flower species in nature and have a happy or sad disposition along with a honest and strong personality like a sunflower. Just as people change due to circumstances and can be both prickly or warm and bright, the cactus too is hard and thorny but sometimes blooms the most colourful flowers that are unique in design and shape. While there are several tests to compare an individual’s personality to a flower, there are a few that compare human nature to cactus plants and their flowers.

We have done a little personality test with cactus plants that people keep as house plants as they require little maintenance to see if they reflect the owner's nature.