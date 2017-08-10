6 simple ideas to design a Pooja Room at home

The Pooja room provides a serene and peaceful space in which to pray and meditate. It should be a space that is comfortable for those worshipping. For this reason low seating or carpets should be used in the space. The low seating or carpets provide worshippers with somewhere comfortable to sit while undertaking their spiritual engagement. Be sure that the idols are placed at the correct height for the low seating or carpets. When choosing a carpet for your Pooja room consider colours that are in keeping with the spiritual element of the space. Choose subdued shades of white, tan and muted golds. This will provide a peaceful and serene atmosphere for meditating and praying.

The Pooja room is one of the most important spaces in a home. It is often the heart of the house, the place where we go to seek spiritual and religious fulfillment. It is important that this space therefore satisfies the requirements of a traditional Pooja room. When designing your Pooja room consider having an elevated platform for prayer, a wooden enclosure for privacy, subdued lighting for serenity, beautiful décor for appealing to the gods and plenty of space for the idols. With a well designed Pooja room you will find more enjoyment in your daily dedications. For more inspiration see 7Sacred Pooja Room Designs.