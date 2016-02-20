A Home engulfed in the beauty of nature

Set amidst lush greenery, this lovely house was designed by RDLM Arquitectos Associados, architects in Portugal. This European country is well-known for its superior standard of living, advanced economy and commendable social progress. Owing to the nation’s rich culture and history, Portuguese architecture exhibits renaissance, Romanesque, gothic, baroque, and neoclassical styles.

The home that we are about to tour today shows influence of more modern touches though. You will be impressed by how nature’s bounty not only surrounds the building, but also makes its way inside. The structure of the house is spread out, with aesthetically decked, well ventilated rooms. And the abundant use of skylights has made it possible for sunlight to permeate every nook and cranny of the abode. Read on to find out more.