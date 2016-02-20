A Home engulfed in the beauty of nature

Set amidst lush greenery, this lovely house was designed by RDLM Arquitectos Associados, architects in Portugal. This European country is well-known for its superior standard of living, advanced economy and commendable social progress. Owing to the nation’s rich culture and history, Portuguese architecture exhibits renaissance, Romanesque, gothic, baroque, and neoclassical styles.
The home that we are about to tour today shows influence of more modern touches though. You will be impressed by how nature’s bounty not only surrounds the building, but also makes its way inside. The structure of the house is spread out, with aesthetically decked, well ventilated rooms. And the abundant use of skylights has made it possible for sunlight to permeate every nook and cranny of the abode. Read on to find out more.
The luxuriant courtyard is home to both free standing trees and potted plants hung against the wall. Clever use of lighting extols the beauty of the trees and stone walls. Those sitting in the living room can also gaze at the greenery through the large doors, and feel rejuvenated.
Large stone steps set in verdant grass lead us to the side of the house, which lets you take a peek at the courtyard. The presence of trees adds a hint of mystery and enchantment, which is enhanced by the stylish lights set on the lawn. You can see that the lines of the building are neat, simple yet inviting because of nature’s magic.
The long beautifully structured porch at the back of the house is a joy to behold. Crafted from natural wood, this elegantly shaded and lighted area integrates the interiors and exteriors wonderfully. The family can use the porch to unwind in the evenings or on weekends with near and dear ones. It is a great spot for hosting parties or barbeques. Now we move on to the interiors.
Different exciting textures have come together in this stunning hallway. The ruggedness of stone combines with the sophistication of wood and the softness of the grey rug, to create a rustic but elegant atmosphere. A long console table provides storage space, and acts as a display platform for knickknacks as well. It is simply brilliant how natural light floods the hallway, through the skylight.
Wooden flooring, stone wall, comfortable seating, and a plush rug enhance the appeal of the spacious and welcoming living room. The ceiling features hidden lighting, in addition to the sunlight pervading the room through sheer curtains. A beautiful flower vase adorns the stone coffee table, and gorgeous printed lamps spice up the whiteness of the sofas.
We love the way the dining space is intelligently and partially screened from the living room. The partition between the two rooms has been used for showcasing decorative items. The ceiling sports an eye-catching wooden structure with skylight, which lets in sunshine generously. And the gorgeous chandelier entices observers in the evenings. The dining table seats eight, so the family can conveniently dine together with friends and relatives in a remarkably illuminated ambiance.
Cooking becomes a pleasure when you have a kitchen like this! It is roomy and has been predominantly decorated in pristine white. All modern appliances are available for a hassle-free cooking experience. The minimalistic white cabinets offer more than enough space for storing edibles, cookware, crockery and more. For illumination, observe how the kitchen makes use of hidden lighting, recessed lighting, a smart chandelier, and of course a dramatic skylight.
And so, our tour of this mind blowing house ends. We are sure that you enjoyed it as much as we did.