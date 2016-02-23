Make your home look like your favourite book

'The unbearable lightness of being' essentially explores the intellectual and artistic life of Czech society from the Prague Spring of 1968 to the invasion of Czechoslovakia by the Soviet Union. The story revolves around an intellectual man who is a womanizer, but loves only his wife as he considers love and sex to be two very distinct entities.

The novel is famous for its philosophical underpinnings which revolve around the theme of love and sex. Existential issues such as Friedrich Nietzsche's concept of eternal recurrence is challenged in this film. Milan Kundera portrays love as fleeting, haphazard, and possibly based on random coincidences, despite the significance it holds for us. This perception of life, love, and sex leads to the experience of 'lightness of being' he describes in the book. Fans of this novel are often mesmerized by this concept or experience of 'lightness of being'.

