​Perfect Examples for Mix and Match Home Styling

The new year has come and gone, and the resolutions have been put aside for day to day living. Although now is the time to revisit these resolutions. One of the most popular resolutions for the new year is to get organised This can be a whole lot easier when your house is neat and tidy. One great way to do this is with a new design. Choosing a new design is exciting, and somewhat daunting. What style should we choose? What style will accommodate the pieces we already have? You have probably accumulated many pieces that you wont be keen to part with, but you don’t necessarily need to get rid of these things when planning a new design. Mix and match styles are a perfect way to combine already existing items and styles with a new design. They can also be a perfect choice if you just can’t choose between two styles. The choice of mixing styles is becoming increasingly popular although there are a few tricks that can make a style disaster a style victory. homify has got these excellent style tips for you.
One of the most popular new interior design styles for 2016 is mix and match. Although mix and match has been around for many years, it is only in recent years it has seen a surge in popularity. Home decorators are being bolder in their choices of styles to mix and match, and creating wonderful spaces that exude style and comfort. One of the most popular choices is to mix materials into a modern style. This can create a wonderful space, if done correctly. There are several things to consider when starting to mix and match styles in your home; start by experimenting, look at what two styles look like together, consider also colours and materials like here, different colours in a space should have a relationship and build off one another.
Weekend markets are wonderful places to find unique and original items for your home. The challenge after purchasing these is finding a place where they can fit. Where can you use the vintage industrial lamp shades, or that amazing wooden mask from Africa? It is not only antiques placed in a modern style that can create a wonderful mix and match style, it can be any vintage item placed in a modern space. This can include an intricate antique oil painting hung above a simple sofa. Consider also an ornate carved oak armchair placed on a plain shag pile rug of a similar colour. The secret with mixing and matching a vintage and modern style is in creating a contrast. Consider mixing intricate with plain, hard with soft or square with round.
Another wonderful mix of styles can be found by combining the simple and elegant white modern style with the industrial look. Industrial items dating back to the early 20th century are gaining popularity in recent years. Items such as lighting fixtures, dining tables and chairs can make a wonderful addition to a simple white modern space. These industrial items create a point of focus, and an area of interest in the space. This kitchen is a perfect example of how a simple white design can be combined with industrial style fittings to create a wonderful space. The colour palate is a modern black and white, the modern white bench top and walls represent the modern white style, while the pendent light and chairs are reminiscent of an industrial style. This kitchen was designed by Lampenwerk.
The shabby chic style is characterised by the use of furniture and fittings that show their age and obvious sign of wear. This is combined with soft furnishings such as cushions, sofas and rugs to create a homely and cosy atmosphere. When this style is combined with the natural style, it can create a wonderful airy, yet cosy environment. The natural style is often represented by the use of natural materials; wood, plants and natural fabrics..The comfortable, lived in style of the shabby chic is combined with the fresh and spacious feel of the natural style. This bedroom is a fine example of this style. The shabby chic of the bed and the tables are matched by the natural style of the plants and the timber beams of the room to create a wonderful warm atmosphere.
Many people can confuse retro and vintage styles when it comes to interior design. The basic difference is based on age. Antiques are items that are very old, in most cases over one hundred years old. Vintage items are not as old as antiques, often being made within the last century. Retro items are items that have recently become out of fashion. These are usually around the twenty-five years or younger age. Retro items do not necessarily have to be made at this time, they can simply have the style of something made at this time. For people who enjoy scouring the markets and antique stores for interesting items, a retro and vintage style house may be for you. This bathroom is a great example. The simple style of this bathroom combines the vintage bath with the retro style of the chair. It is a wonderful way of creating a mix and match style. For more inspiration see 6 Retro StyleLiving Rooms.
A rustic style is based on a sense of warmth and personality based on the simplicity and history that the pieces can bring. They are often represented by simple, home made objects and items. Kinfolk style is about slow living, cultivating community and simplifying our lives. These two style are easily recognisable as being instantly compatible styles. They both represent a simple yet warm approach to decorating a home. This simple fireplace is a great example of how these styles might work together in a space. This fireplace represents the simplicity of design, and a practicality of purpose. It also has the personalized touch, with the added items adorning the top of the fireplace mantle. This gives the space that rustic style and a sense of history.
Nordic or Scandinavian designs are based on simplicity and functionality. Modern designs are simple styles that are sleek and streamlined. It is clear from the outset that these two designs are compatible. They both represent the simple, uncomplicated and unadorned way of living. They both respect functionality above form. This living room is a great example. The furniture in this space is clearly Scandinavian in style. It is made from natural materials and has the simple, classic lines of a Scandinavian design. The room as a whole is modern. It has a simple colour palate, with only the essential and functional furniture items represented. This is a great example of how these two styles can be combined to create a unique and personal space.
Many people spend their lives slowly acquiring the furniture and pieces for their dream house. If they are organized they may have a master plan in mind and have stuck to this plan. In most cased however, we pick and choose things that we like randomly as we go through life. When it comes to decorating, we may find ourselves with a mix and match of styles. This may seem like a problem initially, although the mix and match style is becoming more popular. The secret is to combine the right pieces to create a harmony within a space. Consider matching pieces according to compatible colours, match hard and soft, large and small, detail with simplicity. These are just a few ideas for mix and match style. For more inspiration see A Cosy Cottage Style Home.