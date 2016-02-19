​Perfect Examples for Mix and Match Home Styling

Nordic or Scandinavian designs are based on simplicity and functionality. Modern designs are simple styles that are sleek and streamlined. It is clear from the outset that these two designs are compatible. They both represent the simple, uncomplicated and unadorned way of living. They both respect functionality above form. This living room is a great example. The furniture in this space is clearly Scandinavian in style. It is made from natural materials and has the simple, classic lines of a Scandinavian design. The room as a whole is modern. It has a simple colour palate, with only the essential and functional furniture items represented. This is a great example of how these two styles can be combined to create a unique and personal space.

Many people spend their lives slowly acquiring the furniture and pieces for their dream house. If they are organized they may have a master plan in mind and have stuck to this plan. In most cased however, we pick and choose things that we like randomly as we go through life. When it comes to decorating, we may find ourselves with a mix and match of styles. This may seem like a problem initially, although the mix and match style is becoming more popular. The secret is to combine the right pieces to create a harmony within a space. Consider matching pieces according to compatible colours, match hard and soft, large and small, detail with simplicity. These are just a few ideas for mix and match style. For more inspiration see A Cosy Cottage Style Home.