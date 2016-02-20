Design a Natural Habitat in your Garden!

Chirping birds and colourful butterflies are the most welcome visitors to anyone with a garden. Not only are they beautiful to look at, they also help pollinate flowers, keep insects at bay, and help spread seeds. However, as cities grow larger, natural areas shrink leaving animals and birds bereft of their homes. If you have the luxury of owning a large outdoor space, the best way to design it is for it to reflect the natural landscape. Eco gardening can be explained as designing a garden as a natural landscape. Not only will this provide a welcoming place for animals and birds, it will also offer you a beautiful view from your home.

Natural landscapes are also easier to maintain than formal gardens. Instead of manicured lawns, you can go for gardens designed as natural landscapes featuring plants native to the landscape. Or opt for water features like lily ponds instead of ornate fountains. Eco gardening requires only the occasional trimming and cutting of weeds. Along with that, a garden designed as a natural landscape needs a few other incentives to attract birds and animals.