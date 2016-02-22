Choosing the right smoke detector for your home can be difficult if you don't know enough about smoke detectors. This is because there are various types of smoke detectors, and they all come with their own unique features. We will briefly discuss the basics of smoke detectors here. This idea guide also features tips such as where and how many smoke detectors to install in your house.

Smoke detectors are a life-saving invention that cost very little for all the priceless lives and the fire damage costs it has saved. In many countries, it is compulsory to install smoke detectors, by law, in homes as well as public buildings. Here is everything you need to know about smoke detectors…