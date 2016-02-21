A Modern House with Artistic Touches

Today, you are about to join us on the tour of an impressive home which is simple, yet stunning. Mr. Raghunandan Rao’s residence is the brainchild of Kreative House, architects from Hyderabad. Hyderabad is an intensely historical city which was once ruled by the Qutb Shahi dynasty, the Mughals, and the famous Nizams. Relics of their rules still stand proudly and attract tourists in large numbers every year. This “City of Pearls” is well-known for its cuisine which shows Mughal influence, culture, traditional bazaars, and emergence of various industries and financial institutions.

Now, Mr. Rao’s home is situated at Banjara Hills, an extremely upscale locality in Hyderabad, which is currently highly urbanised and commercialised. But the house subtly echoes the soul of the city through its aesthetic design. The family’s love for black and white combinations can be felt in each room, which lends a classy touch to the interiors. Let’s begin the tour to see more.