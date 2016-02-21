Your browser is out-of-date.

A Modern House with Artistic Touches

A SUBTLE BLEND OF MATERIAL AND FINISHES, A SKY VILLA IN BANJARA HILLS,HYDERABAD.
Today, you are about to join us on the tour of an impressive home which is simple, yet stunning. Mr. Raghunandan Rao’s residence is the brainchild of Kreative House, architects from Hyderabad. Hyderabad is an intensely historical city which was once ruled by the Qutb Shahi dynasty, the Mughals, and the famous Nizams. Relics of their rules still stand proudly and attract tourists in large numbers every year. This “City of Pearls” is well-known for its cuisine which shows Mughal influence, culture, traditional bazaars, and emergence of various industries and financial institutions.

Now, Mr. Rao’s home is situated at Banjara Hills, an extremely upscale locality in Hyderabad, which is currently highly urbanised and commercialised. But the house subtly echoes the soul of the city through its aesthetic design. The family’s love for black and white combinations can be felt in each room, which lends a classy touch to the interiors. Let’s begin the tour to see more.

Arty living space

The living room is a visual delight full of exciting accents. An L-shaped black and white sofa offers ample seating space. The coffee table stands out owing to the beautiful leaf-like cut-out patterns it flaunts. The long wall insets behind the sofa house artworks, which shine under the focused lighting.

Watching television is undoubtedly a pleasure in this room, thanks to the dark textured tiles which form its background. Premium quality engineered wood has been used for the television console, which provides adequate storage space. Blue hidden lighting is an additional element of interest.

Cheerful dining area

Sufficient privacy has been maintained for the dining area, through the clever use of a mirrored screen and lush indoor plants. The stylish white dining table and chairs are perfectly in line with the general decor of the house. And sheer lace curtains let in oodles of diffused lighting, to create a soothing ambiance. The washbasin and the storage unit underneath it are also in white, and are nicely complemented by the grey wall.

Happy cooking zone

We simply adore the spotless white and black open kitchen adjacent to the dining space. It is completely screened from the living area, and gets plenty of natural light through the windows. The kitchen comes with tons of storage space to organize edibles and cookware. Also, don’t miss the white electronic exhaust peeping at you from the left. It plays a vital role in keeping the kitchen clean and shiny. Recessed lighting on dark panels on the ceiling is nothing less than a fashion statement.

An enticing master’s bedroom

Mr. Rao and his wife’s bedroom, brings together the power of black and white in a creative manner. And it is evident from the wall art acting as the headboard of the bed. The bedspread and pillow covers complement the wall decor effectively. Both light and heavy drapes in shades of beige have been used for windows. Rustic but charming rugs flank either end of the bed, to balance the whiteness of the side tables.

Sonny boy has it all

Our tour comes to an end with Mr. Rao’s son’s bedroom, which clearly shows that his loving parents have left no stone unturned to gift him a world of happiness! The magic of black and white is apparent everywhere, including his jazzy animal print bedding.

The breathtaking wallpaper behind the bed, is not just the focal point of the room, but also reflects the inhabitant’s ambitious attitude. Minimalistic cube shelves on the right wall easily make room for storing knickknacks. Large sliding glass windows on the left, allow ample ventilation and exposure to sunlight.

So, are you feeling inspired after the tour? We hope that the different aspects of this house have given you ideas for your own project. If you still want more, then feel free to peruse through this ideabook – The villa of one’s dreams.

What do you like most about this tour? Please share with us in your comments below.


