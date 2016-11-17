A beautiful family home in Surat, Gujarat

A house which unites the elegance of superior quality building materials with innovative thinking is always an inspiration. And today, we will take you on the tour of such an abode designed by Padarrpan Architects from Surat, Gujarat. Surat is an immensely prosperous and developed city, and is famously known as the Diamond Hub of the World. It is also renowned for its textile and silk industries, and numerous educational and research institutes.

This house effectively reflects the futuristic soul of the city, along with the magnificence that awe-inspiring wealth brings. The living spaces are humungous, comfortable and visually stunning. Latest designs and ideas have been profusely used for this home, which was built to impress! So let’s take a closer look at its different aspects.