A beautiful family home in Surat, Gujarat

A house which unites the elegance of superior quality building materials with innovative thinking is always an inspiration. And today, we will take you on the tour of such an abode designed by Padarrpan Architects from Surat, Gujarat. Surat is an immensely prosperous and developed city, and is famously known as the Diamond Hub of the World. It is also renowned for its textile and silk industries, and numerous educational and research institutes.
This house effectively reflects the futuristic soul of the city, along with the magnificence that awe-inspiring wealth brings. The living spaces are humungous, comfortable and visually stunning. Latest designs and ideas have been profusely used for this home, which was built to impress! So let’s take a closer look at its different aspects.
We just love the dark wooden wall cladding behind the bed, and the fact that a part of it also acts as the headboard. The lighted border surrounding the headboard perfectly displays a couple of potted greens. The light-hued laminate flooring goes well with the dark furnishing while a fair-sized wall decor adds an element of artistic pleasure. Snug grey rugs soften the austere lines of the bedroom, and the windows allow plenty of ventilation. Who wouldn’t want to let their hair down in such a room?
The living area of the house is not just a swanky, spacious room. It represents an exotic way of life where money is generously spent on acquiring everything beautiful. We are especially enticed by the false ceiling, which is like a collation of giant waves. Time and tide “flows” in this room for sure, but with an untiring charm. Note how the ceiling lights are intelligently ensconced within the waves.
A large number of windows ensure that the room receives ample sunlight throughout the day. The living area offers a lovely panoramic view during the rainy season too. Palm trees bring nature inside, and big cosy sofas provide adequate seating. Plush rugs and chic coffee tables complement the glossy floor nicely. A latticed screen acts as the backdrop for the home theatre, which is flanked by artistic figurines.
Just a single interesting feature can make or break the appearance of any room. And in this bedroom, the textured wall panel undisputedly does wonders for the ambiance. The bed is white and contrasts both the wall panel and the flooring. Windows on either side of the home theatre lets in sufficient sunlight, and the presence of flowers add freshness to the bedroom.
First, the dimensions of this massive waiting or reception area, is the aspect which strikes us the most. Next, the ceiling is not just lofty; it has been gorgeously painted to enhance the aesthetics of an otherwise simply furnished space. The dazzling chandelier is naturally the icing on the cake. A wooden lighted staircase leads to the top storey, and glass combines with stainless steel for the railings. Light-coloured sofas, a dark coffee table and a plush white rug complete the look.
So as our tour ends, we hope that this exquisite home has been able to provide you with tons of ideas. If you are looking for more inspiration, then here is another ideabook for you - An opulent family home in contemporary style.