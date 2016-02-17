An opulent family home in a contemporary style

Today we begin our home tour in the beautiful city of Americana, Brazil at Casa Porto Seguro. Designed by Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, this family home is reminiscent of the luxurious homes across Hollywood. Featuring chic contemporary style interiors and modern exteriors, this opulent home follows a curvy theme incorporating generous amounts of glass and steel. The white canvas of the home's exterior features curved elements for a distinctive style. Nothing short of brilliant, this home is designed to dazzle with its beauty.

Let's begin the tour, shall we?