An opulent family home in a contemporary style

Today we begin our home tour in the beautiful city of Americana, Brazil at Casa Porto Seguro. Designed by Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, this family home is reminiscent of the luxurious homes across Hollywood. Featuring chic contemporary style interiors and modern exteriors, this opulent home follows a curvy theme incorporating generous amounts of glass and steel. The white canvas of the home's exterior features curved elements for a distinctive style. Nothing short of brilliant, this home is designed to dazzle with its beauty.
Let's begin the tour, shall we?
A one-storeyed structure, this home is designed with clean lines and bold curves across the exterior in a typical Aquiles Nicolas Kilaris, aesthetic. With palm trees, displaced green bushes, planters, and a yard, this home combines a contemporary style with a natural element. The steel elements on the entrance and the balcony give this home a stylish look.
Set in a space with a high ceiling, the living room is styled with pastel shades of white and cream. Wall-length contrasting curtains, a pearl white sofa set and floral printed chairs enhance the style of the room. A gorgeous reflective glass coffee table sits above a dark rug for added style. The living room also features a deep orange wall panel for a pop of colour. Check out these living room designs for more ideas.
Fashioned with a brown and beige theme, the media room follows a classic contemporary style. A wooden wall panel graces one side of the media room, with ample space for a plasma TV and audio system. Adorned with decor pieces, the media room is further enhanced. A beautiful rug and the beige curtains bring the room together.
Surrounded by pearl white walls and stunning ceiling lights, the dining room is luxurious and stylish. An 8-seater dining table rests in the middle of the dining room with a crystal beaded chandelier above the table top to illuminate the dining space with a soft glow.
A compact and efficient space, the kitchen is designed in tones of white and beige with red kitchenware for a burst of color. Besides the kitchen panel, this space also features an island and a small dining table for quick breakfasts and dinners with the family. Large and small ceiling lights fill the kitchen with a beautiful yellow glow.
Following the subtle tone theme, the bedroom features a colour palette of brown and beige. The ceiling lights are placed across the bedroom for good illumination. The designer has added an upholstered queen size bed with a side table for a lamp and picture frames. Three decorative wall lights on the side of the bedroom add a touch of style to the interiors.
We have come to the end of this tour and what better way to end it than touring the pool area of this gorgeous home. With the curvy theme influencing the pool as well, this space is visually appealing and transports you to the resorts of Hawaii. Foliage around the pool, lounge chairs, and a dining area gives this space the comforting feeling it needs. Have a look at this tropical home with an Indian touch for more ideas.