​The Most Effective Ways to Clean Water in Your Pool

The filter in a pool is not there to disinfect or sanitize your pool. This is done by methods such as Chlorination, or Bromine, active oxygen or Ozone. The filter has two other important functions that assist in keeping your pool clean and clear. The filter removes debris and oxidized material from the water, and provides water movement and circulation thus distributing chemicals and preventing the growth of algae. To do this the water is forced through the filter. This is most made of a cartridge or a core made from sand. The small particles are trapped in this filter, and clean and clear water is returned to the pool. This filter will need to be either replaced or cleaned regularly to ensure the pool remains clean.

During the colder winter months, it is wonderful to dream about the upcoming summer to keep spirits high. One wonderful way to spend long summer afternoons is with friends by the pool. If you are lucky enough to have a swimming pool, this is just where your thoughts must be. Although if your pool is not the crystal clear pool in your dream this can turn a dream to a nightmare. There are ways to ensure that your pool remains clean and clear all year round. Be sure to have a well functioning water sanitising system, this can be Chlorine, active oxygen, Bromine or Ozone. Consider also the small and smaller debris in a pool and make sure your water filter is well maintained. In this ways your pool will remain the clean and clear pool of your dreams. For more swimming pool tips see Wake your pool from its hibernation.