6 possibilities to make your rental apartment more personal

The biggest mistake people make while re-doing the interiors of their rental apartment is buying all the furniture from a single store which gives it a department store catalog like appearance. To stamp one’s individuality on an apartment and create an interesting ambiance, make a mix of pieces from furniture stores, thrift shops and garage sales to have a homely atmosphere. Sometimes people may not like to spend on making expensive changes to a rental apartment but then changes have to be made sometimes to cover stained walls, chipped doors and window sills that can be done with or without the owner’s knowledge.
Here are some interesting ways to bring a touch of warmth and individuality to your home as it is a place where your family will thrive and build beautiful memories.
Colour therapists always emphasize on the importance of warm, bright and cheerful colours all around the house to maintain harmony, prosperity and health in the family. Each room can be of a different colour as these have psychological value and can affect moods of family members. Dark colours like red and orange increase the room’s energy levels and can be selected for living room or children’s play room to pump up excitement. The home office here has mixed colours on the wall to inspire and energize the user and keep them happy and contented. While yellow and cream at eye length depict sunshine and happiness, green brings calm while pink relieves tension.
When you are stepping into a new house then why use old equipment? Most old countryside homes had built in ovens and large larders with cupboards that used to work as cold storage and grain storage too. But in a modern apartment you will most probably have to carry kitchen appliances. So why not exchange the old ones and get new ones that will suit the colors and layout of your new kitchen. The blue and white kitchen here embodies fun and warmth and steel gadgets look attractive against the white back-splash. Stainless steel electrical equipment here are ideally suited to the country style kitchen and are also worth the money as they are durable and resilient.
Changing the floor of an apartment is an expensive proposition which no tenant would like to waste money or time on so what then can one do if the place has dirty linoleum flooring. A carpet is an option to cover the ugly parts but that too costs money if you want to try out wall to wall type. You can either ask the owner to change the flooring and use inexpensive linoleum sheets to cover the entire house with a single design, to have some symmetry or use your own imagination. In this rental apartment the imaginative owner has left the raw concrete floor bare and only covered the worst uneven sections with a thin carpet to retain the rustic charm of the house.
Due to lack of space in cities most homes today have a large hall that is partly divided into a living and dining area with little or no privacy between both sections of the house. This situation is fine when you are entertaining guests for meals but it becomes awkward if guests are in the living room and some member of the house has to finish a meal and rush out for work or some other activity. Now you can create that privacy by setting up a room divider like this that does not occupy much space but provides a means of distraction between the living and dining area. The lacy divider created by Lace Furniture is available in fancy geometric patterns and can be carried anywhere around with you to the next house.
When large old houses are renovated to create smaller units, doors that were attached keeping the old structure in mind can block the flow of fresh air and also restrict movement in the new units. Removal of this old door blends the room that was beyond it into an integral part of the house and makes it easy for owners to walk around the area.
As the tenant and owner of the house you have the freedom to decorate it as per your requirements so why not utilize every bit of available space? This innovative method of turning a balcony into an laundry area is very different from the usual pots and swings that are found in most balconies. By setting up the detachable cupboard with a separate section for hanging out ironed shirts that become creased if folded up. Ironing is a boring task and by setting up the ironing board right next to the wide window the user is given an opportunity to distract the mind while doing the chore. The large white basket can be used to keep the washed clothes and after ironing each unit can be kept neatly in separate shelves in the cabinet.
For innovative ideas on decorate a rental apartment refer to this ideabook.